James Spann: Alabama temperatures near record levels today, Thursday

FEBRUARY WARMTH: The average high for Birmingham today is 61; temperatures will be around 20 degrees above that level today and Thursday as a strong upper ridge over the Gulf of Mexico and the Southeast strengthens. The high will be close to 80 degrees for most communities.

These are the record highs for Birmingham:

Feb. 22 (today) — 81, set in 1897 and 2018

Feb. 23 (Thursday) — 83, set in 2018 (also this is the warmest February temperature on record)

Other record highs across Alabama for Thursday (Feb. 23):

Montgomery — 85 (2019)

Anniston — 84 (1996)

Tuscaloosa — 84 (1996)

Huntsville — 83 (1996)

Mobile — 82 (2022)

In addition to being warm, today will be windy. A wind advisory is in effect for the northwest counties of the state, where winds could gust to 30-35 mph in spots. Gusts to 25-30 mph are likely across the rest of Alabama. The day should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. A few spotty showers are possible Thursday, but nothing widespread.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Cooler air dips into the state Friday; highs will range from the 50s over the Tennessee Valley to the 70s for south Alabama. Showers are possible Friday for the northern half of the state. For the weekend, highs will be in the 70s statewide. While south Alabama will remain dry, a few scattered showers are possible Saturday and Sunday to the north — again, nothing too widespread or heavy.

NEXT WEEK: A cold front will bring a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm Monday, but for now severe storms are not expected thanks to the upper ridge and limited instability. Dry weather is likely Tuesday through Thursday, followed by a chance of rain and storms Friday. Highs through the week will be mostly in the 70s.

TO THE NORTH AND WEST: A major winter storm will unfold over the western and northern U.S. through the next few days. Impacts will be extreme for some locations with significant snow, blizzard conditions, icing and record cold temperatures possible.

ON THIS DATE IN 1998: Seven tornadoes struck east-central Florida late on Feb. 22 and early Feb. 23. Three of the tornadoes were rated F3 on the Fujita scale. Twenty-four people were killed in Kissimmee alone. A total of 42 people were killed and 265 injured, and the damage was $106 million.

