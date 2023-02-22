Join friends, family and co-workers for the 2023 Birmingham Heart Walk, March 11

Walk for a good cause Saturday, March 11, as the American Heart Association (AHA) hosts its annual Birmingham Heart Walk. The event will take place at Railroad Park, 1600 1st Ave. S., with festivities beginning at 8 a.m.

Leading up to the event, participants are encouraged to track their activity through the “Move More Challenge” using the free Heart Walk activity tracker app that can be downloaded from Apple or Google app stores. Once registered, users have 30 days to log minutes and any activity counts. Top movers and fundraisers will be recognized on Heart Walk day.

“We are excited to invite the Birmingham community to join us to raise funds and awareness of heart disease and stroke,” said Lizzi Willicott, AHA executive director in Birmingham.

“The Heart Walk is all about promoting the health and well-being of our community and supporting our lifesaving mission,” Willicott said. With the event now happening in March, this is the perfect time to register and start a fundraising team.”

All funds raised from the Birmingham Heart Walk stay in Alabama to fund local research and educational programs. During fiscal 2022-23, the AHA has been able to fund more than $11 million in research projects in Alabama, thanks in part to events like the Birmingham Heart Walk. The educational programs raise awareness for cardiovascular diseases and stroke, the No. 1 and No. 4 killers of Alabamians, respectively.

Alabama Power is among the supporters of the Birmingham Heart Walk.

To learn more about the AHA and how to get involved, visit heart.org.