Alabama sales tax holiday, happening this weekend, helps residents be supply-ready for severe weather

With spring severe weather season just around the corner (although severe weather can happen all through the year), Alabamians have an ideal opportunity to stock up on emergency supplies this weekend while paying less taxes.

Alabama’s 12th Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning, Feb. 24, and ends at midnight Sunday, Feb. 26. The tax holiday lets Alabama shoppers purchase supplies, costing less than $60, that every home and business will need to prepare for a natural disaster or general emergency, and avoid the state’s 4% sales tax. In many cities and counties, local sales taxes are also waived, which can mean savings of up to 10% in some areas.

Shoppers can buy a wide range of items such as batteries and cellphone chargers, flashlights and first aid kits, fire extinguishers, drop cloths and coolers that are important to have handy in case of severe weather or other emergencies. Generators costing $1,000 or less can also be purchased free of state sales tax, and possibly local sales taxes, so the savings can really add up.

Click here to see the full list of supplies that qualify for the sales tax discount. Click here to view the list of cities and counties that are also waiving sales taxes this weekend.

Alabama is one of only two states with a severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday in 2023; the other state is Texas. Since July 1, 2022, Florida has had a temporary tax exemption for impact-resistant doors, garage doors and windows. That exemption ends on June 30, 2024.

“Severe weather can occur at any time, in any season,” said Alabama Retail President Rick Brown. “The tax holiday helps Alabama consumers remember to stock and prepare emergency kits to be ready when storms strike.”

Alabama Power’s online Storm Center offers helpful tips so customers can be prepared for severe weather, as well as guidance on what to do during and after severe storms. Go to alabamapower.com/storm to learn more and sign up for Outage Alerts. A link to the company’s storm outage map is also available.