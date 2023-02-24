James Spann: Dry weekend for south Alabama; scattered showers possible for north, central counties

BIG THERMAL CONTRAST: Temperatures across Alabama at 3 p.m. ranged from 48 at Haleyville to 83 at Mobile, a whopping 35-degree contrast. Large areas of mostly light rain persist across the Tennessee Valley and parts of east Alabama at midafternoon. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with temperatures ranging from the 40s across north Alabama to the 60s near the Gulf Coast.

For the weekend, south Alabama will be dry and mild, but we will maintain the chance of widely scattered showers over the north and central counties. Expect more clouds than sun with highs mostly in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: A dynamic system will lift northward toward the Great Lakes Monday, and we will mention a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. But the strong upper ridge over the Gulf of Mexico should prevent severe storms from forming across Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center does have a risk of severe thunderstorms defined Monday for parts of east Tennessee and east Kentucky north of the ridge.

Tuesday looks dry, but showers return to the forecast Wednesday and Thursday. Strong storms are possible Friday, but models are in good agreement concerning the placement of the surface and upper-air features of that system. It’s too early to know whether there will be a severe weather threat. Highs through the week will be mostly in the 70s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1961: An F2 tornado moved through Russell County. It first touched down in Hurtsboro and moved east-northeast. Although it moved mostly through rural areas, the tornado left several homes obliterated and others heavily damaged, and many trees were blown down or broken off. Four people were injured.

ON THIS DATE IN 1969: The famous “100-Hour Storm” began in Boston. Snow often fell between early Feb. 25 and noon Feb. 28. The 26.3 inches at Logan Airport is the second most significant snowstorm in Boston’s history. In addition, 77 inches fell at Pinkham Notch Base Station in New Hampshire, bringing its February total to 130 inches. The snow cover on Feb. 27 was 164 inches. Mount Washington, New Hampshire, received 172.8 inches of snow in the month.

ON THIS DATE IN 2007: An EF3 tornado struck Dumas, Arkansas, injuring 28. Seven other tornadoes hit southeast Arkansas on this day, but there were no fatalities.

