Mobile APSO, Alabama Power Foundation give ‘perfect gift’ to Mulherin Home

There is nothing like sitting in a big old porch swing, relaxing in the sunshine or listening to crickets sing at night.

For many clients of Mulherin Home in Mobile – some whom are in wheelchairs or navigate with walkers – it had been “many moons” since they had swung in a porch swing. That was what Jamie Yerby, director of Activity and Development at Mulherin Home, wanted for residents.

“Our goal is to make an environment as close to a real ‘home’ as possible,” said Yerby, who has worked at the 501(c)(3) organization for eight years. For 70 years, the home has served children and adults with mental and physical disabilities. “Some residents have family actively involved in their lives, but many of our residents have no one. This is their family and the only one they have ever known.”

The wait for the “perfect swing” was worth it, thanks to the Mobile Chapter of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO), which helped bring Yerby’s dreams to pass for Mulherin Home.

“We have 30 residents, and about half of our clients are in wheelchairs or need walkers,” she said. “More of our clients are aging. We have several swings, but those are not safe for people in wheelchairs.”

While researching ADA-certified swings, Yerby found that WhisperGLIDE® products are made for people with disabilities. Noting that people with Down syndrome and cerebral palsy may experience heightened effects of aging, Yerby said, “The swing helps people with those conditions.”

Making wishes come true

Charitable Giving Specialist Andrew Rhodes was seeking a hands-on project to engage APSO members from across the state during the APSO Convention in September. While talking with Sharon Murrill, 2021 Mobile APSO president, Rhodes learned about Mulherin Home’s need for an ADA-certified swing.

“Mobile APSO had gone to Mulherin Home and asked, ‘How can we help?’” Rhodes said. He talked about the idea with Charitable Giving staff, who presented the project to the Alabama Power Foundation.

The foundation decided to buy the swing – a “huge blessing,” Murrill said – with Mulherin Home agreeing to cover the cost of installation. A United Way organization, Mulherin relies on donations for its primary income.

With the swing on order, Yerby tackled getting the equipment installed. She talked to the WhisperGlide maker and found that a heavy-duty concrete pad would be required. Yerby called many contractors but could not find an installer.

About a week after she had plied companies for assistance, Yerby was shocked when a contractor showed up – unbidden – to Mulherin Home.

“He was doing work down the road and had left-over concrete,” Yerby said, her voice trailing off in amazement. “He said that he would do any concrete work we needed, and that he would do it for us for free, no charge. I get chills talking about it – this was an answer to prayer.”

On Oct. 28, when Rhodes, Murrill and other Mobile APSO members arrived to help with Mulherin Home’s Halloween party, the concrete pad was ready. It took several Mobile APSO members to move the swing into place.

‘Rocking away’ stress and anxiety

Yerby said their clients “absolutely love” the new swing.

“Every afternoon, they take turns in the swing,” she said. “It helps clients with autism and dementia, and those with anxiety find the swing calms them down.”

Before the pandemic, many Mulherin residents took part in offsite activities at ARC, but the programs have not restarted.

“Everyone is here all day long, and the swing gives them something extra to do,” Yerby said.

Mobile APSO members have held quarterly birthday parties for Mulherin residents for more than 10 years. Murrill enjoys buying small gifts for everyone’s birthdays. She and other members deliver cupcakes and ice cream.

“A lot of the residents don’t have anybody, and to be able to recognize them and celebrate them, which they don’t get a lot of, makes it really special,” Murrill said.

In December, Ryan Allenbach, a former Mobile Chapter and state APSO president, helped organize a thank-you lunch for Mulherin Home employees.

“We are so thankful to our Mobile APSO, who have helped us so much over the years,” Yerby said. “All of our residents are enjoying the swing, and it will be useful for years to come. I cannot thank Mobile APSO enough for everything they do for us at Mulherin Home. They bring smiles every time they are here.”