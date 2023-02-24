Oysters are industry, ecology and good eats in Alabama

Willie Philon is the latest in a line of legendary oyster shuckers at Wintzell's Oyster House in Mobile. (This is Alabama)

An oyster is among the simplest of organisms but is responsible for many facets of Alabama life.

From the fishers and farmers who harvest them to those who trade in them to restaurants that serve them up raw, cooked or in recipes, oysters are big business.

Beyond that, oysters serve an integral ecological function in Alabama’s bays, estuaries and the Gulf.

The waters are what give Alabama oysters their special flavor – a taste that is prized among chefs in the Yellowhammer State and well beyond.

This short film is a collaboration between Alabama News Center and This is Alabama to tell the story of oysters in Alabama.