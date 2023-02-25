Recipe: Double Chocolate Banana Muffins

I created this recipe in 2018, but I realized that it needed some serious updates, so I present to you the new and improved Double Chocolate Banana Muffins. If I had it my way, I would eat these chocolate muffins for every meal.

They are made with a combination of cocoa and milk chocolate, which gives them that rich chocolate flavor. They are also extremely moist due to the addition of the bananas and applesauce.

Double Chocolate Banana Muffins

Serves: 12

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

2 medium bananas

1 egg

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 teaspoons vanilla

½ cup sugar

½ cup unsweetened applesauce

½ cup milk chocolate chips, or more if desired

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 12 muffin tins with nonstick cooking spray or line with cupcake liners. In a large bowl, mash bananas with a fork and add in the egg, oil, vanilla and applesauce. Be sure to stir until all wet ingredients are well-blended. Add the dry ingredients – flour, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder, sugar and salt – and combine. Be careful not to over-stir the ingredients. Fold in chocolate chips and spoon into muffin tins, about 2/3 full. Bake for about 15-18 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Transfer to cooling rack and let muffins set for about 5 minutes before eating. Enjoy.

This recipe originally appeared on Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.