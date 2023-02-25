Scott Martin: A few showers for Alabama today with a big contrast in temperatures

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Today will be mostly cloudy, with a big temperature gradient from north to south as a front stalls out over the southern parts of the state. We can expect a chance of scattered light showers across central Alabama, with highs ranging from the lower 60s to the lower 80s.

The stalled front lifts northward as a warm front on Sunday that will bring warmer temperatures. Clouds will remain, but we look to stay mainly dry. Highs will be in the lower 70s to the lower 80s.

THE WORK WEEK: A strong low will be quickly moving toward the Great Lakes region and will drag a cold front through Alabama during the latter half of Monday. We’ll have a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting after noon, and winds will be breezy at times. Highs will be in the mid 70s to the lower 80s.

The front will make it to the Gulf Coast Tuesday, bringing slightly drier air to much of Alabama. Enjoy the day if you can, as it will be the only sunny day of this forecast period. Highs will be in the lower 70s to the lower 80s.

On Wednesday, the front will begin to move back northward as a warm front, bringing back warmer temperatures and higher humidity levels. A short wave will be moving into the Tennessee Valley by the afternoon; that will increase our risks of showers and thunderstorms over northern Alabama. We may see a strong storm or two, but we’ll have to wait and see what the higher-resolution models say when they come into play. Highs will be in the mid 70s to the mid 80s.

With a stalled front over the northern parts of the state, Thursday looks mainly wet, with showers and thunderstorms likely at times. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 80s.

On Friday, a surface low is projected to move across the northwest corner of the state by midday that will bring more rain and storms to Alabama. We’ll have to watch for strong storms south of the low’s path, as it will move through close to the peak of daytime heating. Highs will be in the lower 60s to the lower 70s.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.