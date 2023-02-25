Visit the Jesse Owens Museum & Park in Oakville, Alabama, for Black History Month — or any time

“Showcase the good.” Three simple words with profound meaning were spoken by Olympic gold medal winner and track-and-field superstar Jesse Owens. These words encapsulate that Owens was not just an athlete but a true champion of spirit.

In 1936 he captured the attention of the world by shattering Adolf Hitler’s Aryan supremacy theory with his talent and four gold medals as an African American. Furthermore, in spite of segregated America at the time, everyone was cheering for Jesse Owens. He broke many barriers and defied odds as an athlete and the grandson of slaves.

Sixty years after his Olympic achievements, the Jesse Owens Museum & Park arrived in his hometown of Oakville, Alabama, with the Olympic torch en route to the Atlanta Games in June 1996. Owens’ athletic and humanitarian achievements are on display throughout the interactive museum and site, which includes a statue of his likeness, memorabilia, a broad-jump pit and an English oak tree, the same variety as the gold medal tree he received in 1936 in Berlin.

Owens’ memory is immortalized at the museum in exhibits that illuminate the ways he shaped history as both an athlete and a man. Items in the collection include programs from the 1936 Olympics, medals, replicas of track uniforms and shoes worn by Owens, and trophies from the beginning of his success in high school.

There’s a mini theater that shows the documentary film “Jesse Owens Returns to Berlin,” narrated by Owens. There are panel displays that depict his life from the beginning in Oakville until his death in 1980. Additionally, the museum offers The Decatur Daily Resource Center that provides computers and printers for visitors to conduct their own research.

The park was created thoughtfully to mirror Owens’ dedication to America’s youth. There are picnic tables and pavilions, a baseball and softball field, basketball court, playground and free Wi-Fi for community enjoyment. In the final phase of construction there will be an Olympic track.

The facility, including both the museum and park, is available for group tours and field trips. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This story originally appeared on the SoulGrown website in partnership with Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourism.