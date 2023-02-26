University of Alabama Dance Marathon raises more than $200,000 for Children’s of Alabama

The University of Alabama Dance Marathon raised $201,413 over the past year for Children’s of Alabama.

The amount was revealed during the organization’s recent BAMAthon, the student-led organization’s annual 13.1-hour dance marathon. Now in its 12th year, UADM has raised more than $2 million for Children’s of Alabama.

Current and former patients of Children’s of Alabama, known as “Miracle Kids,” shared their stories of pediatric illness with the more than 1,165 registered Miracle Makers.

“BAMAthon is an important day for UADM as it brings together students from all across campus to fundraise one more day, play games, dance like a kid and celebrate the miracles made at Children’s of Alabama each day,” said Meredith Prescott, UADM president. “Each year, the total reveal, no matter the amount, represents the passion and love more than a thousand college students have for a purpose bigger than themselves.”

BAMAthon is the culmination of a year’s worth of programming by UADM, the university’s largest student group and on-campus philanthropy. The organization hosts events throughout the year, such as fundraising nights at Tuscaloosa-area restaurants and theme days on the UA campus.

