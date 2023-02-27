Alabama Public Television to televise state basketball championship games

Alabama Public Television (APT) and the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) will broadcast the Alabama State Basketball Championship games March 2-4 from the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex’s Legacy Arena.

This will be the second set of high school championship games APT has aired in partnership with the AHSAA and NFHS Network. APT carried the AHSAA Super 7 Football Championships live from Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium in November and December.

“Interest in the high school football championships was tremendous,” said APT Executive Director Wayne Reid. “We heard from excited viewers all over the state, and ratings for the bigger games were as strong as for some of our top PBS series.”

AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs said working with APT on the football championship games demonstrated the reach that is possible with a statewide television network.

“One of our goals has always been to make our games available to all households across the state,” Briggs said. “Having APT on board allows us to reach that goal with our basketball championships as well.”

APT’s broadcasts will include coverage of the Boys’ and Girls’ Finals, which begin Thursday afternoon with the Class 1A championship games at the BJCC. Championship games for Class 2A, 3A and 4A will broadcast over APT channels on Friday, and the Class 5A, 6A and 7A games will broadcast on Saturday, March 4.

All semifinal and championship games will be live-streamed over the NFHS Network’s subscriber-based platform, and over the AHSAA TV Network as well. APT will not televise semifinal games.

WOTM TV’s Vince Earley is executive producer for all the games. The AHSAA Radio Network will broadcast all games over its statewide radio network.

Alabama Power is a sponsor of AHSAA and high school athletics.

AHSAA 102nd State Basketball Championships and Alabama Public Television (APT) Schedule:

Thursday, March 2

4 p.m. – 1A Girls’ Basketball Championship

5:45 p.m. – 1A Boys’ Basketball Championship

Friday, March 3

9 a.m. – 2A Girls’ Basketball Championship

10:45 a.m. – 2A Boys’ Basketball Championship

12:30 p.m. – 3A Girls’ Basketball Championship

2:15 p.m. – 3A Boys’ Basketball Championship

4 p.m. – 4A Girls’ Basketball Championship

5:45 p.m. – 4A Boys’ Basketball Championship

Saturday, March 4