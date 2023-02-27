People of Alabama: Clark Jones of Shelby

“About 10 years ago, an older fella that I know, I was telling him that I was thinking about retiring. I told him I was going to retire and get another job. He said, ‘That don’t make sense. If you’re going to retire and get another job, why don’t you just stay where you’re at?’ Here I am at 31 years. My wife is a teacher at Sylacauga, and I was born and raised in Wilsonville. I lived here for 27 years. It’s laid-back. I don’t know what else I would do. We were just talking this morning about retiring and I was like, I don’t know what I would do if I was retired. Like, every day, what would you do? I’m getting kids out of cars that their mom and dads went to school here. They remember me. They’re grown now and I see them out driving with kids of their own.” – Clark Jones of Shelby

Jones works maintenance at Shelby Elementary School.

Jones’ 60 years have taught him a lot and he wants to instill those things in his children and grandchildren.

“Be happy for your health and your kids and your life. It’s always something worse. Just be a good person. Be kind. Treat people like you want to be treated. If you can help them, help them.”

These are the faces and stories of people from all walks of life who call Alabama home. People of Alabama is a Red Clay Media and Alabama News Center partnership.