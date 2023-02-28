Alabama, Auburn football legends share stories, weigh in on contemporary game
Would some of your favorite Alabama or Auburn football players have taken advantage of the transfer portal if it existed back in the day? How much name, image and likeness (NIL) dollars could they have made?
Those were among the questions some football legends answered, along with swapping stories during the Senior Bowl Summit in February in Mobile. Alabama Power and Regions Bank sponsored the event at Saenger Theatre in downtown Mobile.
Famed sportswriter Ivan Maisel moderated the two panels. For Auburn, Ronnie Brown, Willie Anderson, Jason Campbell and Tony Richardson took the stage. For Alabama, Cornelius Bennett, Ozzie Newsome and Shaun Alexander were the panelists.
You can watch highlights from the event below. The Auburn panel is first. The Alabama panel begins at the 13:20 mark.
Alabama and Auburn football legends share stories at Senior Bowl Summit from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.