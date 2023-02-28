James Spann: Unsettled weather for Alabama Wednesday through Friday morning

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

FINE FEBRUARY DAY: With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures are between 77 and 84 degrees across Alabama this afternoon. There’s nothing on radar, and the sky will stay mostly fair tonight with a low in the 50s and 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Moist air returns, and scattered showers and storms will form during the afternoon and evening. Where thunderstorms form, they will be strong, with potential for hail and strong, gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the northern third of the state in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms and has introduced a slight risk (level 2) for the northwest corner of the state.

Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high around 80 degrees.

THURSDAY: The day will feature more clouds than sun, and a few showers and thunderstorms are possible. A strong storm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon and evening as the air will be unstable, but the main dynamic support from the next system will remain to the west. For now, the risk of organized severe storms Thursday looks low (but not zero).

FRIDAY: We expect a fast-moving line of severe storms to move through the state Friday morning in the general window from 4 until noon. The SPC has most of the state (except the southwest corner) in a severe weather risk.

The greatest concern with this line will be from damaging winds, but an isolated tornado is certainly possible as well. It will be a very rough start to the day, and everyone will need to be sure they can hear warnings. Be sure and pay attention to severe thunderstorm warnings Friday morning.

In addition to damaging thunderstorm winds, pressure gradient winds (not related to thunderstorms) could gust to 40-45 mph at times. This means power outages are likely Friday morning. The storms will race into Georgia by midday, and the sky will begin to clear Friday afternoon. The high will be between 67 and 73 degrees.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weekend will be dry with sunny days and clear nights. Highs will be mostly in the 60s, lows between 37 and 44 degrees for most communities.

NEXT WEEK: For now, much of the week looks dry with highs in the 60s and 70s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1952: A powerful Nor’easter hit Cape Cod with winds of 70-80 mph and snowfall amounts of 12-20 inches. These conditions created 12-foot drifts.

ON THIS DATE IN 2011: Four tornadoes touched down across central Alabama, affecting parts of Lowndes, Autauga, Elmore, Chambers and Talladega counties. There were no injuries.

