Innovate Alabama board hears of continued progress, plans for future

The mission of Innovate Alabama is to build a more resilient, inclusive, and robust economy through retention, attraction, and development of talent and resources in entrepreneurship, technology and innovation. On Feb. 28, the Innovate Alabama board of directors met at Troy University to hear a report on the organization’s activities and approve plans for 2023 and beyond.

“Today was very productive,” board member Britney Summerville said after the meeting. The founder of the tech-centric initiative Birmingham Bound, Summerville credited the leadership of Cynthia Crutchfield, who joined Innovate Alabama as CEO in December, for quickly moving the organization forward in several key areas that position it for future success.

“It has been only three months, but Cynthia has really gotten up to speed, rolled up her sleeves, and accomplished some things. That was quite evident in today’s agenda items and the actions the board took to continue the progress Innovate Alabama was created to lead,” Summerville said.

Innovate Alabama was established in 2020 by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, with support from Alabama Power and other key public and private entities. It is Alabama’s first statewide public-private partnership for implementing programs and policies that enhance the state’s ecosystem for innovation.

The Feb. 28 meeting highlighted key efforts and outlined a budget of just under $30 million in programmatic support for the coming year. The goals of fostering entrepreneurship, building a talented and diverse workforce, and helping to create economic development opportunities are focused on five key areas:

Entrepreneurship and access to capital. Identifying and supporting opportunities to encourage entrepreneurial development. In conjunction with various state and federal programs, Innovate Alabama loaned more than $4.5 million to 30 small businesses in 2022, with additional funding rounds slated for March and May of 2023. Meanwhile, the organization is working to substantially expand the pool of private capital available to businesses at all stages of startup and growth.

“Innovate Alabama is creating true impact for innovators across the state,” Crutchfield said. “I’m confident that we have a clear roadmap to guide us in accomplishing our goals and objectives this year and beyond.”

The meeting also devoted time to discussing outdoor recreation as a key component of development efforts. The potential for attracting entrepreneurs and various goods and services that support the outdoor recreation sector was a notable finding in a recent roundtable conducted by Innovate Alabama and will be a key focus area in coming years.

Innovation Alabama is also planning to launch a mapping application. The app will make information on all innovation-related assets — company locations, organizations, funders, educational institutions, training providers, and other resources — available at a single source. Compiling information for the app will also help Innovate Alabama identify current resource gaps, noted Summerville, who as a startup consultant and a former vice president for entrepreneurial success story Shipt has more than 20 years of experience with tech companies.

“I’ve spent most of my career seeing tech startups grow into large companies,” Summerville said. “Coming from that background, I’m excited for what Innovate Alabama can mean for communities of all sizes. It’s about opportunities to employ people, develop their talents, and grow amazing companies. That builds strong communities and a stronger state for the future.”