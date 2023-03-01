Q&A: Innovate Alabama CEO Cynthia Crutchfield

Innovate Alabama is Alabama’s first statewide public-private partnership focused on entrepreneurship, technology and innovation. In December Cynthia Crutchfield became the first CEO of the organization. Before joining Innovate Alabama, the Montgomery native and Alabama A&M University graduate served as COO of Huntsville’s The Crutchfield Company, a real estate investment business. She also spent 18 years as a civil servant and founded her own IT services and consulting company, Crutchfield Management Consulting.

In a recent interview, Crutchfield shared her vision for Innovate Alabama and the future of innovation in the state.

What is Innovate Alabama?

Innovate Alabama represents the future of our state. It is an initiative that will position Alabama for a thriving economy in 2030 and beyond. Innovate Alabama is inclusive and offers opportunities and participation for all Alabamians, including entrepreneurs, innovators, students, the workforce, educators and industry partners.

What does “moving Alabama forward” mean to you?

It means helping others see the Alabama we all know and love while positioning our state for a global, technology-driven, inclusive economy of the future. It means removing the stereotypes that people still think of when they think of Alabama. We are not “that” Alabama.

If COVID taught us anything, it demonstrated the need for a reliable, high-tech, interconnected environment, where we can continue daily living and business operations without regard for geographical location. In that paradigm, we do not want to simply be consumers. We want to be providers of high-tech, innovative solutions that support our citizens — and others — locally and globally.

Why are you proud to be an Alabamian?

I have always been proud to be an Alabamian! That’s true primarily for three reasons, which I call “the three Ps.”

People. None are friendlier than the citizens of our state. We have a way of making everyone feel welcome. We are kind, so Southern hospitality is what we are all about. Our home is your home. You never meet a stranger in Alabama.

None are friendlier than the citizens of our state. We have a way of making everyone feel welcome. We are kind, so Southern hospitality is what we are all about. Our home is your home. You never meet a stranger in Alabama. Places . We have so many amenities to offer residents and visitors. I believe most people who have never visited or lived in Alabama are not aware of the many resources we have that contribute to a high quality of life: our numerous waterways that support watersports, boating and fishing; our greenways and trails for walking, hiking and biking; parks for camping, picnicking and biking; our 11 Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail sites located throughout the state. We are definitely not “all work and no play.” We believe in working hard and playing harder.

. We have so many amenities to offer residents and visitors. I believe most people who have never visited or lived in Alabama are not aware of the many resources we have that contribute to a high quality of life: our numerous waterways that support watersports, boating and fishing; our greenways and trails for walking, hiking and biking; parks for camping, picnicking and biking; our 11 Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail sites located throughout the state. We are definitely not “all work and no play.” We believe in working hard and playing harder. Potential. Alabama is truly resource-rich regarding technology, manufacturing and land, supporting business opportunity and growth. We are deeply rooted in the federal government market throughout the state, supporting numerous missions, including R&D, space, aviation, logistics, cybersecurity and missile defense. We are immersed in biotechnology, where we focus on R&D that can be applied to human living, agriculture and more. We support automotive manufacturing and house assembly plants for Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, and Mazda Toyota.

Why is Alabama a great place for innovators to grow roots?

Growing roots to me implies that you are not just visiting, but rather you are here to stay and have a vested interest in the success, growth and sustainment of our state. You are all in! It means you are willing to do the work and be an active contributor. It means you live here, and you work here, and that you see and embrace the value of our vision for 2030 and beyond.

If you look at Alabama’s history, we have always been innovators — from peanut research and inventions, the design concept of windshield wipers, the invention of the first portable electric hearing aids, to the Saturn V rocket that took humans to the moon. Alabama has always been on the leading edge of innovation. Alabama offers mutual benefits for innovators and the state to realize their respective visions and to continue the legacy of being the first and the best.

What vision do you have for Alabama by the year 2030? And what role do you want Innovate Alabama to play in realizing that vision?

That’s only seven years away, so we have a lot of work ahead of us to be ready for 2030. Aside from the milestones and objectives laid out in the Alabama Innovation Commission Report, which for the most part provides us the blueprint to get to 2024, I’d like to see stakeholders in our ecosystem working from a cohesive statewide playbook that allows collaboration and sharing of knowledge, resources and goals for the entire state, but at the same time, protects the uniqueness of each stakeholder.

I view infrastructure — broadband, facilities, skilled staff — as enablers for what we are doing to grow entrepreneurs and move the needle on becoming a high-tech, innovative, sustaining economy. To get there, we have to work hand-in-hand with industry, educators, business owners and citizens to position us to leverage the current and future capabilities we bring to Alabama. I view Innovate Alabama as the facilitator and guidepost to keep us focused on that shared vision.

What experiences do you have that will bring value to Innovate Alabama?

I have over 40 years of experience in IT, supporting government and private industry organizations, and I am a serial entrepreneur. I have lived in many locations throughout the country and traveled to many of the states in the U.S. I’ve also traveled outside the U.S.

I believe my experience in the following areas will benefit Innovate Alabama:

Initiating and Supporting Startup Activities. Hiring skilled and talented staff, acquiring company infrastructure, implementing corporate systems, developing marketing and branding campaigns, instilling unity of mission.

Governance. Developing and implementing policies, procedures and ways of working.

Stakeholder Engagement. Engaging stakeholders, internally and externally, to foster mutually beneficial relationships.

Delivering Excellence. Delivering on our mission and vision, measuring outcomes and communicating results.

Risk Management. Managing and avoiding risk to minimize negative impact on mission objectives and outcomes.

Team Building. Creating a high-performing environment where we enjoy our work and our team, hold each other accountable, and celebrate our successes.

Do you have a hobby outside of work that makes you a better leader?

I have two hobbies that I think help me the most: community service and scrapbooking. Community service is humbling and reminds me that it’s not about me or my position but all about giving back and helping others be successful and productive. Scrapbooking engages my creativity, problem-solving, collaboration and team-building skills, and it helps me organize chaos and create a big-picture vision of a project.

What is your favorite Alabama-made product, good or service?

The Polaris Slingshot! I’ve wanted one since my experience with Leadership Huntsville. It was the coolest ride ever. The Slingshot is a cross between a motorcycle and an automobile. I’m not a motorcycle person, but I do love the Slingshot autocycle. I don’t own one yet, but I see one in my future!