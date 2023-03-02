Alabama Power joins community partners for Arbor Week celebrations statewide

With spring about to burst out all over, elected and community leaders, and representatives of Alabama Power took time over the past week to celebrate how trees contribute to the state’s economy, beauty and biological diversity.

Alabama Power arborists were among those who gathered at the state Capitol in Montgomery on Monday for the culmination of Alabama’s Arbor Week celebration. Gov. Kay Ivey read the official Arbor Week Proclamation and joined with schoolchildren to plant a saucer magnolia tree on the Capitol grounds.

Alabama Power provided the tree that was planted during the ceremony, and company arborists Doug Sheffield and Joey Hamm were on hand to help with the planting.

“It’s great to have the governor celebrate Arbor Week and recognize the impact that trees make both economically and environmentally,” said Sheffield, a utility arborist supervisor at the company. “As Alabamians, we are truly blessed to live in such a geographically diverse state with so many trees of numerous varieties.”

It was just one of a number of events in Alabama in recent days that were dedicated to raising awareness about the benefits of planting trees.

Although National Arbor Day is April 28 this year, Alabama’s celebration typically takes place the last week of February, just in time for warmer weather.

During the final days of February, Alabama Power tree experts took part in 12 Arbor Day events across the state, giving away about 10,000 seedlings and offering tips on proper tree care. They also provided advice on the right trees and shrubs to plant around power lines.

Alabama forests cover more than 23 million acres, or about 70% of the state’s land mass. Alabama Power is one of the largest land managers in the state, and its tree experts and environmental specialists work with multiple partners to help preserve the health of forests and trees, including Alabama’s important longleaf pine ecosystems.

“We’ve been participating in Arbor Week events for years because it’s a great way to engage with the community and spread our message about the appropriate places to plant trees in our right-of-way zones,” said Josh Smalley, an Alabama Power utility arborist supervisor based in Birmingham. “It also gives us an opportunity to put seedlings in the hands of customers so they can replace trees they may have lost along the rights-of-way. Anytime we can provide customers with information and plant material, it’s a win for us.”

Jonathan Copeland, a utility arborist supervisor in the company Eastern Division, added that taking part in these events also provides an opportunity to educate the community about the state’s native species.

He noted that while the company does trim trees at times around power lines to maintain the reliability of the electric system, it also works hard to educate customers about the right trees and shrubs to plant near the lines, ones that won’t interfere with keeping the lights on.

“We’re their neighbors, and we want to give back,” said Copeland.

On Feb. 25, Alabama Power supported three Arbor Week events. The company partnered with the city of Tuscaloosa for its celebration at Tuscaloosa River Market. Alabama Power gave away 350 container saplings, including crabapple, dogwood, holly, mulberry, oak and crepe myrtle.

Additionally, in the Birmingham area, Alabama Power tree experts handed out copies of the company’s Right Tree in the Right Place brochure, along with garden gloves, at the pavilion on the Mall in Trussville and at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover. The company also provided a donation to support the events, which were used to purchase tree seedlings.

Alabama Power also took part in annual Arbor Day celebrations in Anniston on Feb. 16 and Jacksonville on Feb. 17. The company distributed 1,500 bare root saplings to area residents at both events. Other Arbor Day activities supported by Alabama Power included events in Montgomery, Eufaula, Monroeville, Mobile and Autauga County.

“I really value the partnership and contribution of Alabama Power. It’s comforting to know that Alabama Power is there and is supporting our outreach efforts,” said Katie Wiswall, Urban and Community Forestry Partnership coordinator with the Alabama Forestry Commission. “I’ve been at events beside Alabama Power employees, and we give out the same messages: Trees help cool your streets, prevent sun damage, reduce your power bill and intercept storm water so there is less flooding.”

The first Arbor Day in the United States was celebrated on April 10, 1872, in Nebraska. That year, more than a million trees were planted. It wasn’t until 1887 that Alabama Gov. Thomas Seay signed the state’s first Arbor Day proclamation. In 1975, the Alabama Legislature passed a law designating the last full week in February as Arbor Week.

“A lot of times, we take our trees for granted, especially in Alabama, where it’s so green,” Wiswall said. “But to me, having a week dedicated to thinking about trees, and recognizing the benefits they provide and the care they need is very important.”

To learn more about Alabama Power’s vegetation management program, click here.