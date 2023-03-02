Can’t Miss Alabama: Celebrate Women’s History Month, family entertainment

Honor trailblazing women from around the state.

Celebrating the Women in Alabama Music

Every year, the month of March is designated to celebrate and honor women’s contributions to history, culture and society. The Alabama Music Hall of Fame is proud to honor women from the state who have made an impact in music. Whether they are singers, songwriters, producers, musicians or other music professionals, these women have made a name for themselves in the music industry. View the complete list of Women in Alabama Music here.

This is Alabama Women Who Shape the State

This is Alabama presents the honorees of the annual Women Who Shape the State on Wednesday, March 8. Twenty-five women from across the state will be honored. The celebration includes a luncheon and music by Nordic Fire and Matt Jones at The Club in Birmingham. The keynote speaker will be Col. Eries L.G. Mentzer, director, Air Commando Development, Headquarters Air Force Special Operations Command. Mentzer recently ended her post as the first Black female commander of Maxwell Air Force Base. Alabama Power is supporting the event. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com.

Birmingham celebrates Women’s History Month

The city of Birmingham will highlight unsung “sheroes’’ living, working, volunteering or inspiring others in Birmingham during Women’s History Month. For 31 days women will be featured on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram in the #StrongHer Campaign. Continue celebrating Birmingham’s outstanding women throughout the year at birminghamal.gov/strongher.

Mobile Women’s History Month

Celebrate Women’s History Month with the city of Mobile Parks and Recreation by prioritizing your physical and mental health. The Women’s Health Screenings, Resources and Blood Drive will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March 8: Hope Community Center, 850 Edwards St.

March 15: Taylor Park Community Center, 1050 Baltimore St.

March 22: Hillsdale Community Center, 558 East Felhorn Road

Also, on March 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., there will be music, sipping and painting at the first Sip ‘N Paint event of the year at Mardi Gras Park. Adult beverages are available for purchase. Tickets include supplies. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee

Spend a weekend in Selma March 3-5 to commemorate the 58th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, the Selma to Montgomery March and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Selma and the Alabama Black Belt were the battlegrounds for the voting rights movement that resulted in the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Alabamians stood up and peacefully fought for the right to vote. Events include a parade, golf, church services, festival and pageant. The complete schedule is here. Visit selmajubilee.com for tickets and registration.

Vice President Kamala Harris joins marchers to cross Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge in the annual observance of the events of “Bloody Sunday,” March 7, 1965. (Associated Press) An enthusiastic crowd gathers for the Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee and to listen to a speech from Vice President Kamala Harris. (Shane Dunaway / Selma Times-Journal) The Faith & Politics Institute Pilgrimage culminated in a commemoration of the 1965 Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. (Stephonia Taylor McLinn / The Birmingham Times) The former first family joined others in beginning the walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge at the 50th anniversary commemoration of the Selma to Montgomery March on March 8, 2015. (Official White House photo by Lawrence Jackson)

Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off

The Exceptional Foundation will host its 19th annual Chili Cook-Off Saturday, March 4 at Birmingham’s Brookwood Village from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests will enjoy live entertainment, sweet treats, kids’ activities, beverages and all-you-can-eat chili as more than 150 teams compete for the grand prize. The Chili Cook-Off is a family event, and the Kids’ Zone will be expanded this year with multiple inflatables and a touch-a-truck event, featuring vehicles from Alabama Power. The proceeds from the Chili Cook-Off will benefit programs at The Exceptional Foundation, which offers year-round services to adults and children with intellectual disabilities. Alabama Power’s Renew Our Rivers program, one of the nation’s largest river cleanup projects, is supporting the event. Tickets are $15 and are available online at The Exceptional Foundation or at event entrances. Children ages 12 and younger get in free.

Enjoy family entertainment at the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off Saturday, March 4 at Brookwood Village. (contributed) Enjoy family entertainment at the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off Saturday, March 4 at Brookwood Village. (contributed) Enjoy family entertainment at the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off Saturday, March 4 at Brookwood Village. (contributed) Enjoy family entertainment at the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off Saturday, March 4 at Brookwood Village. (contributed) Enjoy family entertainment at the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off Saturday, March 4 at Brookwood Village. (contributed) Enjoy family entertainment at the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off Saturday, March 4 at Brookwood Village. (contributed) Enjoy family entertainment at the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off Saturday, March 4 at Brookwood Village. (contributed) Enjoy family entertainment at the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off Saturday, March 4 at Brookwood Village. (contributed) Enjoy family entertainment at the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off Saturday, March 4 at Brookwood Village. (contributed)

Renew Our Rivers

Take part in the Renew Our Rivers spring cleanup along Jefferson County’s Valley Creek in multiple locations Saturday, March 4:

Adger cleanup

Contact: Philip Dodson, 205-542-1650

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Adger Fire Department, 7276 Johns Road

Providence cleanup

Contact: Donna Meadows, 205-491-4114

Time: 8 a.m. to noon

Location: 1964 Bruce Shaw Road

Bessemer cleanup

Contact: Freddie Freeman, 205-565-9697

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: McNeil Park, 1320 20th Ave. North

Birmingham cleanup

Contact: Direcus Cooper, 205-706-8431

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Five Points West Library, 4812 Ave. W

Supplies will be provided. For general inquiries, email hana.berres@jccal.org or call 205-325-8741. Follow this link for upcoming cleanups from Renew Our Rivers.

Cottontail’s Village Festival

This arts, crafts and gifts show is coming back to Birmingham March 3-5. The show will offer spring décor, hand-painted Easter baskets, jewelry, art, clothing, pictures with the Easter Bunny, food and a children’s play area. Cottontail’s Village Festival is a division of the Christmas Village Festival and brings families and friends together to celebrate spring. Tickets are available online and at the door. The show takes place Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Visit the website to learn more. The venue is the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

Bo Bikes Bama fundraiser

Registration is open for the annual charity bike ride led by two-sport pro legend and Alabama native Bo Jackson. The event raises money for the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund, which provides crucial disaster preparedness and management resources in the state. The ride is Saturday, April 22 in Auburn. Riders will have the option to ride in person in Auburn, choosing between 20-mile and 60-mile routes, or an at-home option. New this year: Jackson will host an exclusive VIP Golf Experience in Auburn on Friday, April 21. The VIP Golf Experience will include hitting the golf course with Jackson followed by a private lunch with the legend and other perks. This opportunity will be exclusive to four foursomes (16 individuals). You can register as a foursome or as an individual and you’ll be organized into a foursome. Registration will close Sunday, April 2. No day-of registration will be available. Donations are welcome. Email info@bobikesbama.com or follow this link for frequently asked questions.