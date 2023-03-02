James Spann: Showers, storms for Alabama today; severe storms possible Friday morning

James Spann forecasts showers for Alabama today, possible severe storms Friday from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: We have scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms over the northern half of Alabama early this morning. Rain will continue at times today and tonight, but no severe thunderstorms are expected. A flash flood watch remains in effect for the Tennessee Valley. Highs across Alabama today will be mostly in the 70s.

The core severe threat today is well to the west; there is a moderate risk (level 4 of 5) defined for the ArkLaTex region around Shreveport, Louisiana, this afternoon and tonight.

FRIDAY: A fast-moving line of strong to severe thunderstorms will roll through the state during the morning. Thankfully the line will be coming through when the air is most stable, but despite the limited instability, dynamic support will be strong. The Storm Prediction Center has defined a slight risk (level 2) of severe storms for the northern two-thirds of the state, with a marginal risk (level 1) south of a line from Thomasville to Greenville to Eufaula.

The line will race through the state in the 6 a.m.-to-noon time frame, and the main threat will come from strong, potentially damaging wind. An isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out, however. In addition to convective winds from storms, pressure gradient winds will be very strong, averaging 15-30 mph with gusts to 40-45 mph in spots.

The wind Friday morning will likely bring down some trees, and power outages are likely. Be sure and pay attention to warnings, including severe thunderstorm warnings. A wind advisory is in effect for the entire state. The sky will clear Friday afternoon with a high in the 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weekend looks delightful, with sunny, pleasant days and clear, cool nights. The high will be between 65 and 75 degrees Saturday, followed by 70s Sunday. Lows will mostly be in the 40s, although colder spots could see mid to upper 30s early Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture levels rise, and showers are possible Monday across south Alabama. We will have a chance of showers statewide Tuesday and Wednesday. No severe storms are expected with limited upper-air support. Drier and slightly cooler air returns Thursday and Friday.

STORMS WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Severe storms developed across parts of north Alabama; damage was reported in Marion County northwest of Hamilton, and north of Huntsville in New Market.

ON THIS DATE IN 1927: Raleigh, North Carolina, was buried under 17.8 inches of snow in 24 hours, a record for that location until Jan. 25, 2000, when Raleigh saw 17.9 inches of snow in 24 hours.

ON THIS DATE IN 2012: Four tornadoes touched down across central Alabama, including an EF-2 in Tallapoosa County that killed one person in a mobile home.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.