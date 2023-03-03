Alabama small-town wonders: Orr Park and Tinglewood Trail

Alabama is home to many picturesque parks featuring scenic views and gorgeous greenery, but in the small town of Montevallo, Orr Park offers visitors something unlike any other – the opportunity to take in one-of-a-kind works of art crafted from the area’s natural setting – through its wonderous Tinglewood walking trail.

In 1993, local artist Tim Tingle, a coal miner by trade, decided to put his creative energy to use by carving faces into the dead portions of living cedar trees in Orr Park that had been damaged by an ice storm. Over time, he continued to add more carvings to the area, which was eventually named Tinglewood. The park became a popular spot for locals and visitors looking to spend time outdoors while enjoying the whimsical environment created by Tingle’s unique vision.

These days, there are more than 50 trees within Orr Park that feature Tingle’s inventive carvings, which range from a variety of faces to animals, mystical creatures, storybook characters and more, blended among the living trees. This creates a magical effect that makes the paved trail feel more like taking a stroll through an enchanted forest than a casual walk in a municipal park.

Shane Baugh, director of Montevallo Parks and Recreation, said no one knows when another carving will be added to the grounds except Tingle himself, though the artist usually adds one or two a year as inspiration hits.

“We have people come from all over to see them,” said Baugh. “I even met some people from Canada who came after hearing about it. They hear something about it, and they decide to stop in because it’s just such a unique place. There’s nothing else like it. Everyone likes to look at the different carvings, and everyone has a favorite. My favorite is the twins, which is two faces carved right next to each other, but there are a lot of different ones that are popular.”

Tinglewood in Orr Park in Montevallo is full of whimsical and wonderful art made from trees. (Red Clay Media) Tinglewood in Orr Park in Montevallo is full of whimsical and wonderful art made from trees. (Red Clay Media) Tinglewood in Orr Park in Montevallo is full of whimsical and wonderful art made from trees. (Red Clay Media)

Though some of the trees featuring Tingle’s work have been knocked down or damaged through the years during storms, including two felled by high winds during 2020’s Hurricane Zeta, the city has preserved the carved portion of those trees so they can remain on exhibit in the park.

The city of Montevallo’s response to Tingle’s work was a surprise to the artist, who said he first started the carvings in the public park without getting permission and wasn’t sure how officials would react. However, rather than penalize Tingle, Montevallo elected to name the section of the park featuring his art in his honor as well as host an annual festival celebrating his craft.

While tourists come to the park year-round to see the unique carvings on display, the Tinglewood Festival, an all-woodworking art festival, also brings thousands to Montevallo each year. A celebration of Tingle’s work that typically takes place in September, the festival includes a chainsaw carving expo, whittling contest and wooden boat races for attendees to enjoy while Tingle’s creations look on.

While Orr Park may best be known for Tinglewood, the tree carvings are not all it has to offer those looking to spend a day outside relishing in the beauty of Alabama. The idyllic Shoal Creek runs through the 40-acre park, making it the perfect backdrop for recreational biking and exercise. In addition, the park offers amenities like athletic fields, a playground, pavilions and a gazebo for visitors to enjoy.

“I have been to Orr Park with either friends of family several times over the years,” said Prattville resident April Moody. “It is entertaining every time, and I always notice something different or new with each visit. We really enjoy trying to spot all the carvings throughout the park. It easily becomes a game of ‘I Spy’ that the whole family can play. My little girl likes to imagine the names and personalities of the carved characters. The park in itself is very beautiful and peaceful, but the carvings definitely make it a unique experience.”

Orr Park is located at 277 Park Drive in Montevallo and is open from dawn to dusk seven days a week. Admission is free. For more information, visit the City of Montevallo website.