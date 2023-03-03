Feeding the Gulf Coast receives national recognition as one of the top food banks

Feeding the Gulf Coast has ranked No. 2 in the nation among 40 hunger-relief organizations by 24/7 Wall Street.

24/7 Wall Street assessed Feeding the Gulf Coast’s charity navigator score based on the organization’s accountability and finance, culture and leadership. Feeding the Gulf Coast received a charity navigator score of 100% with $0.97 of every dollar donated going to programs.

“We’re honored to be included in this list and to be recognized as one of the top food banks in the country among more than 2,300 peers,” said Michael Ledger, president and CEO of Feeding the Gulf Coast. “Service to our mission of helping those facing hunger in our community drives us daily. That work is only possible if we are excellent stewards of the resources provided to us by our generous partners across our community.”

Due to rising food and gas prices in 2022, Feeding the Gulf Coast worked with more than 800 partners to distribute nearly 29 million meals. More than 4,000 seniors were provided nutritious food boxes, and nearly 12,000 children received meals through the food bank’s four child nutrition programs. The food bank also invested in developing new programs that will impact the health and nutrition of its communities. The work was done in spite of many additional federal resources implemented during the pandemic, like SNAP Emergency Allotments (EA), coming to an end.

“With many of the governmental lifelines established in recent years phasing out, we see our partner agencies struggling to fill the gap as individuals and families continue to need additional aid,” says Ledger. “While we were able to overcome these challenges last year, we recognize that community support is needed more than ever to sustain this level of hunger relief.”

Alabama Power and the Alabama Power Service Organization support Feeding the Gulf Coast.

The food bank also operates multiple hunger-relief and nutrition programs, including summer and after-school meals, backpack and school pantries, disaster relief, mobile food distributions, benefits outreach and nutrition education. For more information, visit feedingthegulfcoast.org.