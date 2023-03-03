This brisket-packed sandwich is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

Downtown Wetumpka enjoyed its time in the spotlight thanks to being the first town chosen for a facelift in “HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover” two years ago.

Sustaining that success is up to the residents and businesses of Wetumpka. Businesses like Copper House Deli in downtown Wetumpka are taking on that challenge, creating destination dining for locals and visitors.

This brisket sandwich is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

It helps to have a menu item with a serious “Wow!” factor. That’s the Smokin’ Butcher Block sandwich. Pepper jack cheese on sourdough bread is stuffed with mounds of chopped brisket, topped with a horseradish sauce and seared on a panini press to create this meaty, gooey delight.

The dish has earned a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.