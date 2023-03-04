Recipe: Pork Chops with Creamy Bacon Pan Sauce

Y’all, just look at those chops. Just look at them. I’ll wait while you wipe the drool from your chin.

Heather always tells me I can’t say my own food is good, but these chops are freakin’ amazing.

These thick-cut, perfectly seasoned chops are seared in bacon fat and bathed in a decadent cream-cheese-based sauce with fresh garlic and bacon. If you’re one of those “pork chops aren’t my favorite” types of people, you just need to try this recipe.

Pork chops are an affordable, accessible and easy-to-cook protein that are perfect for busy weeknights because they cook so quickly. But I often hear from readers about them avoiding pork chops because they’re dry.

The reality is that dryness is all about cooking and nothing about the protein itself.

How do I keep my pork chops from being dry?

Every time I get this question, it seems always to be that folks are cooking their pork chops for too long. Pork is a very lean cut of meat and overcooking it will cause it to be tough and dry. For a three-quarter-inch chop you need to cook the chops for only 7 to 8 minutes (3½ to 4 minutes on each side).

Just like beef, you can cook pork to varying degrees of doneness, but the safe internal pork cooking temperature for fresh cuts is only 145 degrees. A blush of pink is perfectly normal at this temperature.

It’s also worth mentioning that carryover heat will continue to cook the pork chops once they’re off the heat. I often cook mine to 140 degrees, pull them off the heat and ensure they reach that 145-degree threshold with an instant-read thermometer.

Does brining pork chops keep them moist?

As I said before, dry pork chops are overcooked pork chops, so cooking them correctly is my first tip to keeping them nice and juicy. With that being said, a brine will help keep them moist and will add a little flavor to boot. It’s an extra step but certainly helps and is a little insurance policy if you’ve got some extra time.

Combine 2 cups of water, 1/3 cup kosher salt and 1/4 cup sugar in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Once the sugar and salt have dissolved, remove from the heat and stir in 3 cups of ice. Once the brine is cool, submerge the chops in it and cover. You can do this in a large bowl or a ziptop bag. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to about 12 hours. I wouldn’t recommend any more than 12 hours.

Pork Chops with Creamy Bacon Pan Sauce

Click here for a printable version.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients

2 pounds thick-cut boneless pork chops

salt

pepper

6 strips bacon

3 cloves garlic, minced

1½ cups chicken broth

4 ounces cream cheese, cubed, room temperature

Instructions

Season the pork chops on both sides with salt and pepper and set aside.

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the bacon until crisp.

Remove the bacon from the pan, leaving the bacon grease in the pan.

Cool and crumble the bacon.

Cook the pork chops in the bacon grease over medium-high heat, being sure to get a good sear on each side. Cook the chops until they reach an internal temperature of about 145 degrees. Be cautious not to overcook. I often cook them to about 140 degrees and allow the carryover heat to continue cooking them once I’ve removed them from the pan.

Remove the pork chops from the pan onto a plate and set aside.

Reduce the heat to medium and add the garlic. Cook for about 1 minute or until fragrant, being cautious not to burn the garlic.

Add the chicken broth and scrape the bottom of the skillet to loosen the browned bits.

Bring the broth to a simmer and add the cream cheese. Use a whisk to mix well and cook until the cream cheese has melted and the sauce is smooth and thickened.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Return the pork chops to the pan and coat them in the sauce.

Add more broth if the sauce gets too thick.

Sprinkle the crumbled bacon over the top and serve.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”