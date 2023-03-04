Scott Martin: Nice, sunny weekend for Alabama

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A cold front will move through Alabama today that will bring drier, cooler air. Skies will be sunny, with highs in the lower 60s to the mid 70s. Sunday will be filled with sunshine and very nice, with highs in the 70s.

THE WORK WEEK AHEAD: A cold front will move in our direction on Monday, but it will weaken as it arrives. Skies will be mostly sunny, but a few showers will be possible during the evening through overnight. Highs will be in the mid 70s to the lower 80s.

The front will wash out over the Deep South on Tuesday and will keep the weather a little unsettled. A few showers will be possible, but skies will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the lower 70s to the lower 80s.

Rain chances will start to increase on Wednesday as moisture levels rise. We’ll also have a front approaching the state. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the mid 70s from north to south.

Same song and dance on Thursday, as we’ll continue to have unsettled weather. Showers will be possible, while skies will remain mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 70s.

On Friday, the front slides deeper into the Southeast, and we’ll continue to have mostly cloudy skies and a chance of a few showers. However, temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the lower 50s to the upper 60s.

