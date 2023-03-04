Spring Hill College announces inauguration of first female president, Mary H. Van Brunt

Spring Hill College in Mobile marked the beginning of Women’s History Month by preparing for the inauguration of Mary H. Van Brunt, Ph.D., the first female president in the college’s 193-year history. The ceremony will take place Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. in the Arthur R. Outlaw Recreation Center.

The college announced Van Brunt’s selection as its 39th president in October. She brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in Catholic higher education and also spent 12 years in the banking, securities and pharmaceutical industries.

“Dr. Van Brunt has a successful, proven track record of leadership that demonstrates her depth of financial training and communication skills,” said Jack F. McKinney, chair of the Spring Hill College Board of Trustees. “Her reputation as a tireless, persistent and charismatic leader convinced us that she will unite and transform us into leaders for the next century.”

Van Brunt served as provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Gwynedd Mercy University in Gwynedd Valley, Pennsylvania, and as founding dean of the School of Business, Arts and Media at Cabrini University in Radnor, Pennsylvania. She is a published author, consultant, certified global business professional and prior certified management accountant.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Ursinus College in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, an MBA in accounting from St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia and a Ph.D. in economics from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. In her spare time, Van Brunt enjoys swimming, kayaking, traveling abroad and spending time with her six adult children, family and friends. She began her presidency in January after relocating to Mobile with her husband, Chris, and her dog, Stella.

The Commissioning Mass by the Provincial, Father Thomas Greene, S.J., will be held Thursday, March 16, in St. Joseph Chapel at 9:30 a.m., followed by a coffee reception at Einstein’s and a golf tournament at 11:30 a.m. The full schedule of activities for inauguration week is available here.