Alabama Power Foundation accepting applications for ‘Power to Play’ grants, supporting arts, music and athletics at underserved schools   

There’s power in students getting involved in athletics, arts and music, and the Alabama Power Foundation is encouraging their participation through its Power to Play grant program.

Applications are now being accepted for the latest round of Power to Play grants, which support arts, music and athletic programs in underserved school districts.

Since 2014, Power to Play has awarded more than 300 grants totaling nearly $700,000 to public schools across the state. Grants range from $1,000 to $2,500 and can help fund everything from music and sports equipment to arts supplies.

Studies have shown that students who participate in athletics perform better in the classroom and are more likely to graduate from high school, among other benefits. Students involved in arts and music programs also tend to be higher performers, with few school absences or disciplinary problems.

“Power to Play grants are making a difference in schools across Alabama,” said Margaret White, manager of Community Initiatives at the Alabama Power Foundation. “For nearly a decade, these grants have supported extracurricular programs that help students perform better, setting them on a more secure path for success after they graduate.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Power to Play grants also were available to help support school programs that suffered reduced revenues because of lower attendance. At all the schools receiving Power to Play grants, at least 50% of the student population is eligible for free or reduced-price lunches.

Applications will be accepted for this latest round of Power to Play grants through April 7. To apply for a Power to Play grant, or to learn more about the Alabama Power Foundation’s other grant programs and initiatives, visit www.powerofgood.com.