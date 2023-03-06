People of Alabama: Hannah Hert of Montgomery

What do you want to be when you grow up?

“I want to be a math teacher, a middle and high school math teacher. I’m majoring in secondary math education. I just always loved math. It’s always been the one thing that I’ve been great at. Teaching runs in my family, so that’s the last thing that they want me to do, but it’s just always something that’s felt right – being able to not just help somebody learn, but being able to be somebody in their life. You may be the only comfort person for them. Being able to come to school, and maybe that’s your safe place. I might be that one teacher that’s one safe person. They can come to school and know that there’s somebody that’s rooting for them.” – Hannah Hert, 18, of Montgomery

Hert is a senior at Trinity Presbyterian School, and her basketball team just won the 3A Girls AHSAA state title. She plans on attending Auburn University to stay close to her little sister, who is 8, and not miss her growing up. She hopes to instill a love and support for others in her.

“I’m injured. I’m having hip surgery in April and I’ve already had one last May. Even when you can’t do it to your full capacity, just being there, that’s what we’ve done. This whole season is about loving on each other, even when you can’t prove it to other people, knowing that your teammates know that they are loved and that you’re here. I just want her to be able to have that same mindset.”

