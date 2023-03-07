Alabama Power announces leadership changes to enhance customer experience and strengthen communities

Today Alabama Power announced leadership changes to enhance the customer experience and build stronger communities.

Alexia Borden has been named senior vice president of Customer and Community Engagement.

has been named senior vice president of Customer and Community Engagement. Monica Graveline has been elected senior vice president and General Counsel.

has been elected senior vice president and General Counsel. Ashley Robinett has been elected senior vice president of Shared Services.

has been elected senior vice president of Shared Services. Staci Brown Brooks has been elected vice president of Charitable Giving.

has been elected vice president of Charitable Giving. Alex McCrary has been elected vice president of Regulatory Affairs.

The changes are effective immediately.

“This group shares a deep commitment to serving our customers and their communities,” said Jeff Peoples, Alabama Power president and CEO. “The expertise and dedication they bring to their roles will help us meet the current and future needs of our customers around the state.”

As senior vice president of Customer and Community Engagement, Borden will oversee Customer Operations and the local community affairs initiatives carried out by Alabama Power’s six geographic business divisions. Borden most recently served as senior vice president and General Counsel, and previously as vice president of Governmental Affairs. Prior to joining Alabama Power, Borden was a partner with a law firm in Montgomery and Birmingham.

Borden serves on numerous boards of directors, including the Birmingham Zoo, Greater Alabama Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and Legal Services of Alabama. She is also a member of the Georgia Tech President’s Advisory Board and a member of the Georgia Tech ISyE Advisory Board. She is a graduate of Leadership Alabama, Leadership Montgomery, the Alabama Leadership Initiative, and Signature Leaders.

Borden received a Bachelor of Science in industrial and systems engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Juris Doctor from the University of Alabama School of Law.

As senior vice president and General Counsel, Graveline will provide legal counsel to Alabama Power’s management team and oversee ethics and compliance, concerns, legal services, risk services and the corporate secretary’s office. Most recently Graveline served as vice president and Deputy General Counsel (West) for Southern Company Services, where she oversaw several legal practice areas including labor and employment, compensation, benefits, environmental, litigation and commercial contracting. Before joining Southern Company in 2011, Graveline was lead employment counsel for an international bank and a partner with a law firm in Birmingham.

Graveline is involved in numerous professional and civic endeavors. She serves as immediate past chair and current advisory board member of the In-House and Government Lawyers Section of the Alabama State Bar and is on the board of directors for Red Mountain Theatre Company.

She received her Bachelor of Arts in political communications from the University of Alabama and a Juris Doctor from the University of Alabama School of Law.

As senior vice president of Shared Services, Robinett will lead the company’s Public Relations, Human Resources, Labor Relations, Workforce Development and Safety organizations. Robinett has served as vice president of Public Relations since 2020, overseeing corporate communications and brand management. She spent her early Southern Company career as an engineer working in resource planning and risk analysis with Southern Power and managing strategic environmental issues with Southern Company. More recent past positions include vice president of Corporate Real Estate and area manager in Alabama Power’s Birmingham Division. She is a leader on Alabama Power’s Council on Culture and Inclusion, which works to ensure that company culture is built on inclusion, respect and fairness for all employees.

Robinett is a graduate of Leadership Birmingham and serves on the boards of directors for the ZeroZero Foundation, Children’s Harbor, the Auburn University Alumni Association, and the endowment for McWane Science Center. She is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham and the International Women’s Forum Alabama Chapter.

Robinett earned a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering with a minor in business from Auburn University.

As vice president of Charitable Giving, Brooks will lead the company’s philanthropic, volunteerism and community support initiatives. She most recently served as director of Marketing Communication, where she managed customer segment communications along with the development and implementation of sales and marketing campaigns.

Brooks began her Alabama Power career as a special projects manager in Public Relations, helping launch and grow the Alabama News Center platform. She works on several key company initiatives, including the Council on Culture and Inclusion, and is a mentor for the company’s leadership development programs. Prior to joining Alabama Power, Brooks held senior leadership positions at Alabama Media Group.

Brooks is a member of the Vulcan Park and Museum board of directors, the Lawson State Community College Foundation board of directors, the Four Little Girls Memorial Fund Board of Trustees, the YWCA Central Alabama board of directors and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Brooks holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Alabama.

As vice president of Regulatory Affairs, McCrary will be responsible for managing the company’s relationship with the Alabama Public Service Commission. Alex replaces Richard Hutto, who is retiring.

Previously McCrary was director of Corporate Affairs, where he was responsible for managing the company’s federal legislative strategy as well as developing and maintaining relationships with external stakeholders. He began his Southern Company career as an engineering analyst for Southern Power.

Prior to joining Southern Company, McCrary worked in the financial services arena in various capacities for private and public companies.

McCrary serves on the Board of Trustees of Stillman College and on the board of directors of Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark and the Alabama State Parks Foundation. He also serves as an appointee of Gov. Kay Ivey to the Alabama Workforce Council.

He received a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Auburn University and a Master of Business Administration from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University.

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.