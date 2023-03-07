James Spann: Alabama gets much cooler Wednesday; rain at times over latter half of the week

James Spann forecasts another warm day for Alabama, then cooler weather returns from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

ANOTHER WARM DAY: We are forecasting a high between 77 and 82 degrees across Alabama this afternoon, well above the average high of 65 (for Birmingham). Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few widely scattered showers this afternoon over the southern half of the state.

A shallow layer of colder air will dip into the north and central counties tonight, where the high Wednesday will be between 58 and 65 degrees. Far south Alabama will still see a high in the 70s, however. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and rain will move in from the west late in the day and Wednesday night.

Thursday and Friday will be cloudy and cool with occasional rain. There will be no risk of severe storms. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: It looks like we will squeeze in a dry day Saturday, but rain returns Sunday afternoon. Some thunder is possible Sunday with a bit of surface-based instability involved, but for now we are not expecting any threat of severe storms. The weather stays cool with highs in the 50s and 60s, and lows generally between 38 and 45 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: A few lingering showers are possible Monday morning; then the rest of the week is looking generally rain-free with below-average temperatures. Lows dip into the 30s over the northern half of the state Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings, and some of the colder spots could touch the freezing mark. But, for now, it doesn’t look like a widespread or especially damaging freeze.

RAIN UPDATE: Here are the rain totals so far this year across Alabama, and the departure from average:

Birmingham — 13.5 inches (2.33 inches above average)

Anniston — 13.35 (2.26 above average)

Tuscaloosa — 13.23 (1.77 above average)

Huntsville — 12.85 (1.65 above average)

Muscle Shoals — 12.55 (2 above average)

Montgomery — 8.57 (2.09 below average)

Dothan — 8.55 (1.96 below average)

Mobile — 7.23 (4.01 below average)

ON THIS DATE IN 2008: A dozen tornadoes occurred across parts of Florida and Georgia, including an EF2 that moved through parts of Columbia County, Florida, and the town of Lake City. A woman was killed when a tree went through her mobile home.

