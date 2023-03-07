James Spann: Much cooler air drops into north, central Alabama tonight

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

THIS AFTERNOON: With a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures are generally between 77 and 83 degrees across Alabama, well above average for early March. We note a few isolated showers over the southern counties of the state; those will dissipate after sunset. Tonight will be mostly fair, and the weather begins to turn noticeably colder, with lows in the 40s and 50s by daybreak. The sky will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs between 58 and 65 degrees. Far south Alabama will still see a high in the 70s as mild air lingers there. Rain will move in from the west late in the day and Wednesday night.

Thursday and Friday will be cloudy and cool with occasional rain but no risk of severe storms. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: It looks like we will squeeze in a dry day Saturday, but rain returns Sunday. Some thunder is possible Sunday with a bit of surface-based instability involved, but for now we are not expecting any threat of severe storms. The weather stays cool, with highs in the 50s and 60s, and lows generally between 38 and 45.

NEXT WEEK: The week is looking generally rain-free with below-average temperatures. Lows dip into the 30s over the northern half of the state Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings, and some of the colder spots across north Alabama could touch the freezing mark. But, for now, it doesn’t look like a widespread or especially damaging freeze.

RAIN UPDATE: Here are the rain totals so far this year across Alabama, and the departure from average:

Birmingham — 13.5 inches (2.33 inches above average)

Anniston — 13.35 (2.26 above average)

Tuscaloosa — 13.23 (1.77 above average)

Huntsville — 12.85 (1.65 above average)

Muscle Shoals — 12.55 (2 above average)

Montgomery — 8.57 (2.09 below average)

Dothan — 8.55 (1.96 below average)

Mobile — 7.23 (4.01 below average)

ON THIS DATE IN 2008: A dozen tornadoes occurred across parts of Florida and Georgia, including an EF2 that moved through parts of Columbia County, Florida, and the town of Lake City. A woman was killed when a tree went through her mobile home.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.