Southeast WOW gives Alabama Wiregrass students hands-on career experience

Thousands of Wiregrass high school students received career guidance during the eighth annual Southeast Worlds of Work at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan. More than 80 organizations from the region offered a highly immersive hands-on experience to teach students about their businesses and the types of jobs they offer.

Alabama Power was awarded the Most Interactive World Operator, shared with the City of Dothan Public Works. As an exhibitor, Alabama Power lineworkers instructed students on power distribution service responsibilities, including wearing proper safety gear, operating equipment and vehicles, and repairing transformers.

“I’m proud for being recognized as a company that goes the extra mile to show our dedication and commitment to service, not just for customers but in the community,” said Alabama Power Southeast Division Vice President Ken Novak. “We always welcome the opportunity to talk to students and promote careers at our company. By helping to develop our future workforce, we’re also helping to elevate the future of the Wiregrass.”

Exhibitors, including Alabama Power, offered a snapshot of multiple industries, from agriculture, utilities and automotive, to aviation, construction and building sciences, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing and public service.

“I enjoyed the interaction and resources, but I learned a lot about scholarships, which was very beneficial,” said Jaden Monseglio, a senior at Seminole High School.

Seminole senior Malachi Coachman added, “I enjoyed the interaction and learned a lot about IT work at different businesses. I’ll be going to the University of Georgia majoring in software engineering, so it was great to hear about work options back home.”

Lineworkers let students try working on light poles from a distance to make repairs. (contributed) Alabama Power’s Southeast Division team gives students a hands-on experience at Southeast WOW. (contributed) Wes Davis and David Eddins talk to students about being a lineworker and other career opportunities at Alabama Power. (contributed) Seminole senior Zayshaun Sos plans to participate in the lineworker training program after graduating. (contributed)

As part of its ongoing commitment to workforce development, Alabama Power supports Wallace Community College’s Pre-apprentice Electrical Lineworker Program.

Senior Zayshaun Sos spent a lot of time with the lineworkers, learning about the equipment and how it operates. “I’ll be starting the lineworker training program when I graduate and I’m excited to learn as much as I can before I get started.”

While Houston County 10th grade student David Myhand is undecided about his career plan, “I’m glad to learn that the loud boom you hear before the power goes out isn’t a transformer blowing, but a switch. Alabama Power definitely taught me a lot of interesting stuff today.”