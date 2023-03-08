Published On: 03.08.23 | 

By: Allanah Taylor

8 Alabama outdoor patios for dining and drinking

Among the best patio spots in Alabama are, clockwise from upper left, Sunset Pointe, Baker & Able, Cayo Coco Rum Bar & Restaurant, and River Tuscaloosa. (file and contributed)

Spring in Alabama is a great time to head to the patio at your favorite restaurant or bar. Here are eight excellent options for al fresco fun, food and libations in the Yellowhammer State.

  1. Sunset Pointe in Fairhope offers spectacular views of Mobile Bay, delicious cocktails, and their twist on local seafood dishes that were featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
  2. Looking to escape to Cuba during happy hour? Cayo Coco Rum Bar & Restaurant in Birmingham allows you to visit the tropical island with their handcrafted cocktails, specialty drinks and drool-worthy food.
  3. The rooftop bar at Baker & Able in Huntsville is the perfect spot for high-class cocktails, small plates, and amazing views.
  4. Happy Hour at River Tuscaloosa? Say no more! With views of the Black Warrior River, this will be your new go-to spot.
  5. A local’s favorite, The Gulf Orange Beach provides a busy yet peaceful ambiance of sun, sand, surf, and seafood.
  6. Enhanced by Montgomery’s historic riverfront, Red Bluff Bar is located in front of the silos and is hard to miss.
  7. The Thirsty Pig Craft Beer Taproom is located in the heart of Dothan. They are constantly changing their selection of craft beers and have their own food truck on site.
  8. Offering a unique dining experience on Lake Martin, The Landing at Parker Creek combines beautiful views, family fun and one of the best Bushwackers around!

Among the best patio spots in Alabama are, clockwise from upper left, Red Bluff Bar, The Landing at Parker Creek, The Thirsty Pig Craft Beer Taproom, and The Gulf Orange Beach. (file and contributed)

