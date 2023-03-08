8 Alabama outdoor patios for dining and drinking
Spring in Alabama is a great time to head to the patio at your favorite restaurant or bar. Here are eight excellent options for al fresco fun, food and libations in the Yellowhammer State.
- Sunset Pointe in Fairhope offers spectacular views of Mobile Bay, delicious cocktails, and their twist on local seafood dishes that were featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
- Looking to escape to Cuba during happy hour? Cayo Coco Rum Bar & Restaurant in Birmingham allows you to visit the tropical island with their handcrafted cocktails, specialty drinks and drool-worthy food.
- The rooftop bar at Baker & Able in Huntsville is the perfect spot for high-class cocktails, small plates, and amazing views.
- Happy Hour at River Tuscaloosa? Say no more! With views of the Black Warrior River, this will be your new go-to spot.
- A local’s favorite, The Gulf Orange Beach provides a busy yet peaceful ambiance of sun, sand, surf, and seafood.
- Enhanced by Montgomery’s historic riverfront, Red Bluff Bar is located in front of the silos and is hard to miss.
- The Thirsty Pig Craft Beer Taproom is located in the heart of Dothan. They are constantly changing their selection of craft beers and have their own food truck on site.
- Offering a unique dining experience on Lake Martin, The Landing at Parker Creek combines beautiful views, family fun and one of the best Bushwackers around!