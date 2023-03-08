James Spann: Cool, wet weather ahead for Alabama

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: Rain is falling across much of northwest and west-central Alabama this afternoon, but the sky is mostly sunny across the southern third of the state. We have a huge temperature spread, with readings ranging from the low 50s in the rain across northwest Alabama to the mid 80s at Mobile. Clouds will increase across the southern two-thirds of the state tonight with some rain at times.

Thursday will be cloudy and much cooler with periods of rain. The Storm Prediction Center has defined a low-end marginal risk of severe thunderstorms for parts of west Alabama Thursday, but with a cool, stable air mass in place it will be very hard for a severe storm to develop. Some thunder is possible, however. Highs will be mostly in the 50s and 60s.

Rain will linger into the state Friday, ending from northwest to southeast by midday and through the afternoon. Friday’s high will be in the 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weekend will begin with a sunny, cool Saturday, with highs mostly in the 60s. A fast-moving system will bring rain and a few thunderstorms back to the state by Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. The latest global models continue to trend toward higher instability, and a few strong storms could be involved. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the 60s and 70s.

FREEZE POTENTIAL NEXT WEEK: The weather will be dry Monday through Thursday, with temperatures well below average for mid-March. Potential for a late-season freeze is increasing Tuesday and Wednesday mornings over the northern half of Alabama. It looks like Wednesday morning will be the coldest, with a low between 25 and 35 degrees. Frost is possible down into the southern counties of the state early Wednesday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1909: The town of Brinkley, Arkansas, was struck by an estimated F4 tornado, which killed 49 people. The tornado, which was two-thirds of a mile wide, destroyed 860 buildings. Entire families were killed as houses were completely swept away by the storm.

ON THIS DATE IN 2000: An F1 tornado traveled a short distance across Milwaukee during the evening. The tornado injured 16 people.

