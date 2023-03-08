James Spann: Cooler in Alabama today; rain at times tonight, Thursday

James Spann forecasts a cooldown for the northern half of Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

COOL CHANGE: Colder air is dropping into north Alabama early this morning; temperatures are in the 40s across the Tennessee Valley. This air will slowly sag southward today, and we are forecasting highs in the 60s over the northern third of the state. But south Alabama will stay warm, with highs close to 80 for places like Mobile and Dothan. Clouds will increase, but most of the day will be dry.

Expect periods of rain tonight and Thursday with temperatures in the cool 50s across north and central Alabama. Rain will linger into the state Friday, ending from northwest to southeast by midday and through the afternoon. Friday’s high will be in the 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weekend will begin with a sunny, cool Saturday with highs in the 50s for north Alabama and 60s for the southern counties. A fast-moving system will bring rain and a few thunderstorms back to the state by Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. The latest global models trend toward higher instability, and a few strong storms could be involved. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the 60s and 70s.

FREEZE POTENTIAL NEXT WEEK: The weather will be dry Monday through Thursday, with temperatures well below average for mid-March. Potential for a late-season freeze is increasing Tuesday and Wednesday mornings over the northern half of Alabama. It looks like Wednesday morning will be the coldest, with a low between 25 and 35 degrees. Frost is possible down into the southern counties of the state early Wednesday.

We warm up by the end of the week, and rain will likely return by Friday along with some risk of thunderstorms.

ON THIS DATE IN 1909: The town of Brinkley, Arkansas, was struck by an estimated F4 tornado, which killed 49 people. The tornado, which was two-thirds of a mile wide, destroyed 860 buildings. Entire families were killed as houses were completely swept away by the storm.

ON THIS DATE IN 2000: An F1 tornado traveled a short distance across Milwaukee during the evening. The tornado injured 16 people.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.