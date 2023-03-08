Soldiers return safely to Alabama from Horn of Africa

Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 58th Aviation Regiment returned home to Fort Rucker recently, following a nine month deployment to the Horn of Africa in support of Operation Enduring Sentinel.

“Mission success for the team; everybody is back home safe, so we couldn’t be happier to come back and spend time with friends and family,” said Lt. Col. Travis Betz, 1-58th commander.

The 1-58th, an airfield operations battalion, operated at four separate locations in the Horn of Africa, working with the United Nations and host nation forces.

“We were tasked with providing air traffic and air traffic control services … at austere locations in multiple locations. We took a relatively small unit and sliced them out … separated by thousands of miles,” said Betz.

Lt. Col. Travis Betz and Sgt. Maj. Brice A. Jackson, 1st Battalion, 58th Aviation Regiment command team, unfurl the unit colors, signifying the unit’s return to home station, during their homecoming ceremony at Fort Rucker, Feb. 23, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard) Lt. Col. Travis Betz and Sgt. Maj. Brice A. Jackson, 1st Battalion, 58th Aviation Regiment command team, salute the unit colors during the unit’s homecoming ceremony at Fort Rucker, Feb. 23, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard) Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 58th Aviation Regiment march into their homecoming ceremony at Fort Rucker, Feb. 23, 2023, following a nine-month deployment to the Horn of Africa in support of Operation Enduring Sentinel. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard) Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 58th Aviation Regiment listen as Col. Jason T. Cook, 164th Theater Airfield Operations Group commander, welcomes them home from the Horn of Africa during their homecoming ceremony at Fort Rucker, Feb. 23, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard) Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 58th Aviation Regiment return to Fort Rucker, Feb. 23, 2023, following a 9-month deployment to the Horn of Africa in support of Operation Enduring Sentinel. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard) Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 58th Aviation Regiment listen as Robert Doerer, acting U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker deputy to the commanding general, extols their deployment accomplishments during their homecoming ceremony at Fort Rucker, Feb. 23, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard) Soldiers and families of the 1st Battalion, 58th Aviation Regiment reunite during the unit’s homecoming ceremony at Fort Rucker, Feb. 23, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard) Soldiers and families of the 1st Battalion, 58th Aviation Regiment reunite during the unit’s homecoming ceremony at Fort Rucker, Feb. 23, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)

The 1-58th directed over 15,000 safe aircraft movements and executed 12 airfield improvement projects during their deployment.

“Thank you for absolute professionalism throughout your deployment,” said Col. Jason T. Cook, 164th Theater Airfield Operations Group commander. “It was your reputation and your skill that allowed you to accomplish all the things that you did. You continually increased the capabilities of our special and conventional Army, joint and allied forces, as well as improved your host nation’s abilities.”

Soldiers were reminded of the resources available 24/7 to help deal with the reintegration process by Robert Doerer, acting U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker deputy to the commanding general.

“You are the epitome of the great American Soldier, and thousands of people in Africa have seen America in its finest light,” said Doerer. “We give you our sincere thanks and admiration … welcome home.”