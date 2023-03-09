Can’t Miss Alabama: Weekend festivities include Holi Festival, Women in Adventure Film Tour

Holi Festival

The Birmingham Museum of Art (BMA) and the Indian Cultural Society present the annual Holi Festival Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The popular event brings communities together for a fun-filled day celebrating the Indian culture through music, dance, food, henna, artmaking, gallery exploration and throwing of the colors. The ancient Hindu holiday that began in India takes place worldwide to welcome the changing of the season. The event is free. The museum will have one color powder available for visitors to be able to throw, but guests are welcome to bring their own. This year’s event will also include City Walk BHAM as part of its footprint. Follow this link for the complete schedule of events.

Celebrate Indian culture at the Holi Festival March 16 at the Birmingham Museum of Art. (contributed) Celebrate Indian culture at the Holi Festival March 16 at the Birmingham Museum of Art. (contributed)

Women’s History Month

A host of events are taking place across the state:

The Women’s Adventure Film Tour is a celebration of the fantastic women around us who are doing extraordinary things in the name of adventure. (contributed) The Women’s Adventure Film Tour is a celebration of the fantastic women around us who are doing extraordinary things in the name of adventure. (contributed) The Women’s Adventure Film Tour is a celebration of the fantastic women around us who are doing extraordinary things in the name of adventure. (contributed)

New Edition in concert

The New Edition Legacy Tour featuring Keith Sweat and Guy is slated for March 11 at 8 p.m. at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The R&B-pop group is known for hits like “Candy Girl” and “Mr. Telephone Man.” Keith Sweat is best known for hit songs “Don’t Stop Your Love” and “Twisted.” Guy is best known for “Groove Me” and “I Like.” Purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Renew Our Rivers

The Renew Our Rivers (ROR) volunteer cleanup at the Chattahoochee River (Plant Farley) will take place Saturday, March 11. For details about the cleanup, contact Melanie Rogers at mlrogers@southernco.com. Supplies for the cleanup will be provided. ROR is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000 that has grown into community cleanups on rivers, lakes and creeks across the Southeast. Since its start, thousands of volunteers have removed more than 16 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways. Dates are subject to change. For the complete ROR schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.

Renew Our Rivers is one of the nation’s largest, volunteer-driven cleanup campaigns. (contributed) More than 100 volunteers worked to remove more than 23,000 pounds of debris from Lake Demopolis and surrounding areas during a Renew Our Rivers cleanup in October. (contributed) Renew Our Rivers cleanups involve removing litter and debris not only from the water itself but from surrounding areas. Such material often ends up in the water if it’s not picked up. (contributed) Renew Our Rivers cleanups will take place throughout the year. (contributed)

Birmingham Legion FC

The Magic City’s professional soccer team, Birmingham Legion FC, is back and ready to pack Protective Stadium. The team’s first game will kick off Saturday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Tickets are available online. Call 205-791-7145, download the Legion FC app or follow @bhmlegion on social media for more information.

Orange Beach Festival of Art

With more than 100 vendors displaying a variety of media, festival attendees will have plenty to see, touch, taste and hear at the Orange Beach Festival of Art March 11-12, beginning at 10 a.m. The festival will celebrate an extraordinary range of art including visual, performing, musical and culinary. The event includes a kids’ art alley, culinary arts court featuring local fare and a music and songwriters’ stage. Learn more here. or visit the website.