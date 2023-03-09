Can’t Miss Alabama: Weekend festivities include Holi Festival, Women in Adventure Film Tour
Holi Festival
The Birmingham Museum of Art (BMA) and the Indian Cultural Society present the annual Holi Festival Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The popular event brings communities together for a fun-filled day celebrating the Indian culture through music, dance, food, henna, artmaking, gallery exploration and throwing of the colors. The ancient Hindu holiday that began in India takes place worldwide to welcome the changing of the season. The event is free. The museum will have one color powder available for visitors to be able to throw, but guests are welcome to bring their own. This year’s event will also include City Walk BHAM as part of its footprint. Follow this link for the complete schedule of events.
Women’s History Month
A host of events are taking place across the state:
- March 9, 11: Women’s Adventure Film Tour, Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema, 1821 Second Ave. N. in Birmingham.
- March 11: Be Her Hero: Women and Girls Explosion, 10 a.m., 545 E. Vandiver Blvd. in Montgomery.
- March 15: Women’s Health Screenings, Resources and Blood Drive, 10 a.m., Taylor Park Community Center, 1050 Baltimore St. in Mobile.
- March 22: Women’s Health Screenings, Resources and Blood Drive, 10 a.m., Hillsdale Community Center, 558 E. Felhorn Road in Mobile.
- March 23: Birmingham Urban League EmpowerHer Awards, noon, The Harbert Center, 2019 Fourth Ave. N.
- March 29: Sip ‘N Paint, 6 p.m., Mardi Gras Park, 104 S. Royal St. in Mobile.
- March 30: A Day with H.E.R., 9 a.m., Rosa Parks Museum, 252 Montgomery St., Montgomery.
- March 30: The Women Gather, 5 p.m., Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, 520 16th St. N.
- March 31: Women’s History Month with Kate McGarry, 6 p.m., 2211 Seminole Drive in Huntsville.
New Edition in concert
The New Edition Legacy Tour featuring Keith Sweat and Guy is slated for March 11 at 8 p.m. at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The R&B-pop group is known for hits like “Candy Girl” and “Mr. Telephone Man.” Keith Sweat is best known for hit songs “Don’t Stop Your Love” and “Twisted.” Guy is best known for “Groove Me” and “I Like.” Purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com.
Renew Our Rivers
The Renew Our Rivers (ROR) volunteer cleanup at the Chattahoochee River (Plant Farley) will take place Saturday, March 11. For details about the cleanup, contact Melanie Rogers at mlrogers@southernco.com. Supplies for the cleanup will be provided. ROR is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000 that has grown into community cleanups on rivers, lakes and creeks across the Southeast. Since its start, thousands of volunteers have removed more than 16 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways. Dates are subject to change. For the complete ROR schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.
Birmingham Legion FC
The Magic City’s professional soccer team, Birmingham Legion FC, is back and ready to pack Protective Stadium. The team’s first game will kick off Saturday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Tickets are available online. Call 205-791-7145, download the Legion FC app or follow @bhmlegion on social media for more information.
Orange Beach Festival of Art
With more than 100 vendors displaying a variety of media, festival attendees will have plenty to see, touch, taste and hear at the Orange Beach Festival of Art March 11-12, beginning at 10 a.m. The festival will celebrate an extraordinary range of art including visual, performing, musical and culinary. The event includes a kids’ art alley, culinary arts court featuring local fare and a music and songwriters’ stage. Learn more here. or visit the website.