James Spann: Periods of rain today, with cool air over north Alabama

WET AT TIMES: We expect periods of rain across Alabama through tonight with a cloudy sky; a few thunderstorms are possible as well. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a low-end marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe storms for parts of west Alabama this afternoon. A warm front will be in the area and a few storms could produce gusty winds near the boundary.

There will be another big spread in temperature across Alabama today; expect highs in the 60s over north Alabama, but low 80s are likely again for the far southern counties of the state.

Rain will end from the northwest during the day Friday as a cold front moves through. By afternoon most of the showers will be across south Alabama, and the sky begins to clear over the northern counties.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool, with highs generally in the 60s. Clouds return Saturday night, and showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday ahead of the next cold front. A few strong storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening over the southern two-thirds of the state, where the air will be somewhat unstable. Sunday’s highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will be dry with below-average temperatures Monday through Thursday. We have potential for a late-season freeze over the northern half of the state both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, with lows between 25 and 35 degrees for most places. Some frost is possible down into south Alabama Wednesday morning. Rain and storms will return by Friday or Friday night.

ON THIS DATE IN 2013: A supercell over eastern Oahu in Hawaii produced 4.25-inch hail northwest of Kailua, the largest hailstone ever recorded in Hawaii. The storm also spawned a tornadic waterspout that came ashore and caused EF-0 damage.

ON THIS DATE IN 2022: Three tornadoes touched down in parts of Barbour, Conecuh and Mobile counties in south Alabama. All were rated EF-1.

