James Spann: Rain ends in Alabama Friday; dry Saturday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: Showers and thunderstorms continue across Alabama this afternoon, mostly over the central counties. Stronger storms are producing some small hail and heavy rain as they move eastward.

Temperatures are in the 50s over the northern half of the state, but the weather is mild across south Alabama, where 70s are common. Periods of rain along with a few thunderstorms will continue tonight; then the rain ends from the northwest during the day Friday. By afternoon most of the showers will be across the southern half of the state, and some clearing is possible for the northern counties.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool, with highs generally in the 60s. Clouds return Saturday night, and showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday ahead of the next cold front. A few strong storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening over the southern two-thirds of the state, where the air will be somewhat unstable. Sunday’s high will be in the 60s and 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will be dry with below-average temperatures Monday through Thursday. We have potential for a late-season freeze over the northern half of the state both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, with a low between 25 and 35 degrees for most places. Some frost is possible down into south Alabama Wednesday morning. Rain and storms will return by Friday or Friday night.

ON THIS DATE IN 2013: A supercell over eastern Oahu in Hawaii produced 4.25-inch hail northwest of Kailua, the largest hailstone ever recorded in Hawaii. The storm also spawned a tornadic waterspout that came ashore and caused EF-0 damage.

ON THIS DATE IN 2022: Three tornadoes touched down in parts of Barbour, Conecuh and Mobile counties in south Alabama. All were rated EF-1.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.