Red Tails F-16 Fighting Falcons seen in flight in Alabama

You may have noticed some F-16 Fighting Falcon Red Tails over Maxwell Air Force Base in February. They were part of the 187th Fighter Wing and represented the final flight for Capt. Daniel Nama, pilot with the 377th Fighter Squadron, who has departed the unit. The red tails on the planes pay tribute to the legendary Tuskegee Airmen of World War II fame.

