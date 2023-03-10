A river runs through Alabama artist Frances Tate’s paintings

Time has been compared to a river – flowing in one direction with little interest in remaining in one place or going back.

But Frances Tate is challenging that notion. The Decatur artist takes water from the Tennessee River and uses it to preserve history in her paintings.

The water and pigments combine to produce paintings that serve as historic records for homes and buildings in her community, the Decatur Old Town Historic District.

Tate founded Celebrating Early Old Town with Art (CEOTA) and is committed to keeping history alive.

In this short film, a collaboration between This is Alabama and Alabama News Center, Tate tells her story and why preserving the history of her community is so important.

Alabama artist Frances Tate uses Tennessee River water to create art with a purpose from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.