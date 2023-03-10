James Spann: Sunny Saturday, stormy Sunday ahead for Alabama

DRY AIR MOVING IN: The sky has cleared across the northern half of Alabama this afternoon as dry air works into the state. Lingering showers near the coast will end this evening. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 30s for north Alabama; some colder spots could get close to the freezing mark by daybreak.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s. Then, a fast-moving system will bring rain and storms back into the state Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has introduced a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for areas along and south of I-20, and a marginal risk (level 1) for north Alabama.

The main window for strong to severe thunderstorms will come from roughly noon until 9 p.m., and the main threats will involve hail and strong straight-line winds. But an isolated tornado can’t be totally ruled out. Temperatures will rise into the 65- to 75-degree range Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: The sky becomes mostly sunny following the passage of a cold front, and highs drop into the 50s over the northern half of the state, with 60s to the south. The headline is the threat of a late-season freeze Tuesday and Wednesday mornings; lows will drop into the 25- to 35-degree range across north and central Alabama both mornings. Some frost is possible down into south Alabama early Wednesday with a clear sky and light wind.

ON THIS DATE IN 1884: John Park Finley issued the first experimental tornado prediction. Finley studied the atmospheric parameters that were present during previous tornadoes. Many of these same criteria are still used by operational forecasters today. But the use of tornado forecasts would be banned just a few years later and remain forbidden until 1952.

ON THIS DATE IN 1986: Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes hit Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. A total of 19 tornadoes occurred. Three of the tornadoes in Indiana reached F3 intensity. A densely populated subdivision of southeast Lexington, Kentucky, was heavily damaged by a tornado. Twenty people were injured, and 900 homes were destroyed or demolished. A very strong thunderstorm downburst hit the Cincinnati area. At the Greater Cincinnati Airport, windows were blown out of the control tower, injuring the six controllers on duty.

