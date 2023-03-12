6 fun and funky food festivals in Alabama this spring

A festival dedicated to “poke salat”? Actually, several spring festivals in Alabama are showcases for an iconic food, often one that’s emblematic of its home.

Sausages introduced by immigrants who founded Elberta in the early 1900s are celebrated there with the German Sausage Festival in late March. A 140-year-old mill in Childersburg builds its late-April fun around the corn grits it produces.

From chocolate in Mobile to chicken wings in Vestavia Hills, food has a prominent place in festivals across the state in March, April and May.

March 18

The 13th Chocolate Festival offers all things chocolate, from confections to cupcakes and chocolate martinis. It is a benefit for Mobile’s Penelope House, which provides services to victims of domestic violence. Festival entertainment includes a DJ, children’s area, food trucks and vendors. Entrants will compete for prizes in Project Yum Way, a showcase for chocolate-inspired fashions. The Chocolate Challenge (entry required) pits bakers in youth, adult and professional categories. It’s set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Grounds on Cody Road.

Chocolate takes many forms at Mobile’s Chocolate Festival. (contributed) This year’s Chocolate Festival is the 13th year, but those who attend will definitely feel lucky. (Chocolate Festival / Facebook)

March 25

This huge festival (25,000 people expected; 6,000 sausages are ready to cook) is held twice yearly by Elberta’s volunteer fire department as a fundraiser for the Baldwin County town. You’ll find entertainment for children and adults, a 5K race and more than 200 arts and crafts booths. There’s non-German food, including barbecue and red beans and rice. German-style offerings include stuffed cabbage, potato salad and goulash. Insider’s tip: When ordering the festival’s signature food, “one” is both sausage and sauerkraut, and “two” is without kraut. Follow your nose to the intersection of Main Street and U.S Route 98, across from the town hall. The fest runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 25

Sponsored by the law firm Cunningham Bounds, the seventh cookoff benefits the Child Advocacy Center in Mobile. Restaurants and sponsors offer samples of Louisiana-style Creole and Cajun favorites. Advance tickets ($10) are available at the Child Advocacy Center, Arrow Exterminators, Bebo’s Springhill Market, Hillcrest Market and Olensky Brothers. Purchase online for $13 by March 24 or for $15 at the gate. Admission is free for children younger than 6. It’s set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cathedral Square. Don’t be surprised if you see someone in an alligator or crawfish costume dancing to the music.

April 22

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is this year’s beneficiary of the annual fundraiser by Leadership Vestavia Hills (LVH), which has raised more than $100,000 for local charities. Teams compete for Best Wing prizes in this community gathering, set for 4-7 p.m. The Wing Ding features a children’s play area, musical performances and all-you-can-eat wings. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the gate (or $5 with a canned good to donate to the LVH Hunger Project). Admission is free for children 10 and younger. A shuttle is provided from off-site parking at the former Sprouts store, Southminster Presbyterian Church, Vestavia Hills Elementary School-West and First America Bank.

April 29

Grits stone-ground at the 140-year-old Kymulga Mill off U.S. Route 280 in Talladega County are the stars of the festival held by the Childersburg Historical Preservation Commission. Sampling the prized shrimp and grits is just the start; food options include hot dogs and typical fair food, fried pork skins and boiled peanuts. Corn on the cob and cornbread are on the menu. Vendors will have arts, crafts and preserved foods. Pony rides, gem mining and a bouncy house will entertain the children, and bands will perform. The event is a fundraiser for the park, which features a covered bridge. The fun starts at 9 a.m.

May 20

Born of desperation and developed through trial and error, “poke salat” is made from pokeweed, which is abundant but poisonous. The less-deadly leaves are rendered edible by boiling them in several changes of water to leach out the toxins. Don’t be afraid to try a bite at the festival; it wouldn’t have lasted 39 years by killing its guests. Arab’s homage to poke salat was cooked up in the mid-1980s by a dinner group that called itself the “Liars Club.” The festival is a showcase for downtown merchants in the north Alabama mountain town. It runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This story originally was published on the SoulGrown website.