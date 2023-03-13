Alabama Power’s Nicole Faulk receives Women Who Shape the State award

Nicole Faulk, Alabama Power’s vice president of Transmission Construction and Protection and Control, was among 25 women honored at This is Alabama’s 10th annual Women Who Shape the State event.

Award winners were from a broad spectrum of professional backgrounds, including education, business, healthcare and the nonprofit sector, and were recognized for demonstrating community leadership, contributing to the state and setting an example for others.

The honorees were celebrated at a luncheon March 8 at The Club in Birmingham with keynote speaker Col. Eries L.G. Mentzer, director, Air Commando Development, Headquarters Air Force Special Operations Command. Mentzer was previously the first Black female commander of Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery.

“It’s an honor to be recognized alongside these amazing women – especially in the state where I grew up and so many people helped shape me into who I am today,” said Faulk. “I’m also very grateful to be surrounded by an amazing team of people at Alabama Power who work hard to improve lives in the communities we serve and to shape our state for the better every day.”

Faulk leads Alabama Power’s transmission line construction, substation construction, and protection and control field services teams, providing a dedicated focus on critical field activities to ensure safe and efficient implementation of large transmission projects.

Faulk previously was Georgia Power’s senior vice president of Customer Strategy and Solutions, where she led the customer service, sales and marketing, and metering services teams. Her primary functions included customer satisfaction, electric transportation, the Customer Care Center, customer operations, new product development, sales management, energy efficiency and resiliency solutions. In addition, she was a member of Georgia Power’s management council, led the Southern Company electric transportation initiative and Southern Company’s System Customer Council.

Faulk began her career with Southern Company in 1998 as an engineer in Southern Nuclear’s professional development program. She held positions of increasing responsibility at Farley Nuclear Plant and has extensive experience in the operations, design and implementation of nuclear facilities in Southern Company’s fleet. She was assistant to Georgia Power’s executive vice president of nuclear development and Southern Nuclear’s president of nuclear development.

Previously, she was vice president of Corporate Services for Georgia Power, where she provided leadership and oversight for safety and health, facilities management, fleet management, forestry and rights-of-way, and shared services. She was a Southern Company Services (SCS) vice president in a dual role with responsibility for Southern Company Gas, and SCS fleet and facilities management.

In addition, Faulk was vice president of Customer Service and Operations at Mississippi Power, with responsibility for Power Delivery, including transmission, distribution and engineering, as well as marketing and sales, customer service and the Customer Call Center.

Faulk holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering from Auburn University. In 2018, she was named Auburn’s Mechanical Engineering Alumna of the Year. She is a director on the Auburn University Foundation board, past chair of the Auburn Engineering Alumni Council and past chair of the Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame.

Women Who Shape the State is hosted by This is Alabama and the Alabama Media Group.

Visit thisisalabama.org for the full list of 2023 Women Who Shape the State winners.