People of Alabama: Tyger Bullock of Mobile

What’s one of the biggest lessons life has taught you?

“To be brave to try new things. I learned early on that even if it’s scary, sometimes it’s worth trying. If you don’t try it and find out if you like it or not, then you might be missing out on something. I’ve done a lot of different jobs over the years, and it has taken me traveling a lot of places. I’m prior military, so I served in the Navy, also was a carny and traveled to carnivals and fairs and stuff, bartender. I’ve got a college education and what have you, but any time there was something exciting that I wanted to try, but at the same time, I was kind of scared, I’d be like, ‘Let’s do it.’ It’s a lot more fun when you just get out there and try the things.” – Tyger Bullock of Mobile

Bullock is a downtown Mobile staple and if you drive by you might catch her giving treats to neighbors’ pets or decorating her porch for an upcoming holiday, such as her current display for Saint Patrick’s Day.

“My neighbor just walked by and goes, ‘I swear, you’re the most festive people I know.’ I fell in love with Mobile. I’m an Alabama girl, born in Ozark and raised in Dothan. I got to Mobile and found all the favorite things of Alabama that I loved in one city. I love the culture. I love the festivities. Obviously, we’re a very festive, born-to-celebrate city. I love the music scene. I love being close to the beach. And I’m also a diehard football fan: War Eagle. I love the downtown atmosphere. That’s part of the reason I love living down here. This is my neighborhood. I don’t care if you live 10 blocks away, you’re still my neighbor. We are all very great about porch-sitting and interacting and letting each other know what’s going on. That is one of the things I really love, is the camaraderie and family, like not actual blood family, you choose this family, and we all choose each other and have a great time.”

