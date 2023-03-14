James Spann: Sunny, cool day ahead for Alabama; another freeze tonight

James Spann forecasts another cool day, cold night for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

COLD MARCH MORNING: Here are some temperatures just before sunrise across Alabama:

Gadsden — 27

Heflin — 28

Haleyville — 29

Morris — 29

Cullman — 30

Fort Payne — 30

Huntsville — 31

Birmingham — 31

Hueytown — 31

Anniston — 32

Jasper — 32

Talladega — 32

Pell City — 32

Muscle Shoals — 33

Tuscaloosa — 35

Montgomery — 41

Mobile — 44

These are not the lows for the day; the readings will drop a few more degrees before starting to rise.

Today will be sunny and cool, with a high in the 50s for north Alabama and 60s to the south. Another freeze is likely for the northern two-thirds of the state late tonight and early Wednesday. A freeze warning is in effect as far south as Butler, Grove Hill, Camden, Greenville, Troy and Eufaula. Temperatures could be a little colder than what we are experiencing this morning, with a calm wind expected. Dry weather continues Wednesday and Thursday with a warming trend. Highs will be in the 60s Wednesday and between 68 and 75 degrees Thursday. Clouds return Thursday night, and Friday promises to be wet, with occasional rain and possibly a thunderstorm. There will be no surface-based instability over most of the state, so no risk of severe storms, with the possible exception of the Gulf Coast. Rain amounts Friday will be around 1 inch, with locally heavier amounts.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Another shot of cold air rolls into the state Saturday. The sky becomes partly to mostly sunny, with highs ranging from the upper 40s over the northern third of the state to the 60s for south Alabama. Another late-season freeze is likely Sunday morning; we project a low between 22 and 32 degrees over the northern counties. Sunday will be sunny and cool, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Another freeze is likely for north and central Alabama early Monday, followed by a warming trend. Global models are not in especially good agreement, but it looks like rain will return to much of the state Tuesday, followed by another chance of rain Friday. Temperatures reach the 70s by the end of the week. ON THIS DATE IN 1933: A deadly tornado outbreak affected the Middle Tennessee region, including Nashville. The outbreak, which produced five or more tornadoes, killed 44 people and injured at least 461 others. The strongest tornado, an F3, cut a path through the center of Nashville. About 1,400 homes were damaged or destroyed. Windows were blown out of the State Capitol Building.

ON THIS DATE IN 2008: The SEC basketball tournament was underway in Atlanta, and the Alabama-Mississippi State game was going into overtime. A loud roaring sound was heard. Television announcers said it sounded like a freight train. Lights and catwalks in the Dome began to sway and debris rained down inside the arena. Players on the court stopped and fans in the upper levels of the arena began to panic. No one knew what was going on. There were no public address announcements about the severe weather outside until well after the storm had hit.

The court was cleared and order restored, but outside the scene was like that of a war zone. Damage was widespread. An F2 tornado had struck downtown Atlanta. The tornado damaged not only the Georgia Dome, Philips Arena, the CNN Center and the Omni Hotel, but it blew windows out of downtown hotels, cars and buildings and even caused the collapse of several buildings. In the nearby historic Cabbagetown district, several homes and buildings were destroyed. More than 50 homes were destroyed, and the Cotton Mill lofts were heavily damaged.

One person was killed in a collapsed building. Thirty were injured in the tornado.

