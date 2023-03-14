Mercedes-Benz sets price of EQE SUV, the latest electric model built in Alabama

Mercedes-Benz said the second EV SUV built in Alabama will hit dealerships this spring and carry a base price of $77,900.

The EQE SUV is the second fully electric SUV built at Mercedes-Benz U.S. International in Tuscaloosa County. The plant released the EQS SUV last year.

The 2023 EQE will come in EQE 350+, EQE 350 4MATIC and EQE 500 4MATIC SUV versions. Similar to the EQS SUV, all models will be offered in premium, exclusive and pinnacle trims for the U.S. market, Mercedes officials said. Each trim showcases EQ-specific innovative technologies and luxury features, along with an array of additional options for further personalization.

The wheels vary in sizes from 19 inches to 21 inches and are positioned flush with the outer edge of the body. The EQE SUV shares some aerodynamic design measures with its model family.

Two all-new standard innovations launch with the EQE SUV to improve range: a heat pump and an intelligent powertrain management system. With the heat pump, the heat from the electric drive (inverter and electric motor) and also the high-voltage battery can be used to heat the interior. This drastically reduces the draw on battery power for the heating system and increases range, according to Mercedes. The second innovation is an all-new intelligent powertrain management system that monitors at 160 times per second, if the front electric motor is necessary. If not, a clutch disconnects or reengages the front motor in 100 milliseconds. The decoupling of the front drive unit reduces drag and improves range.

The EQE SUV is the first model in the EVA2 family to launch a new automatic lane change feature. When enabled, the vehicle can automatically initiate a lane change and pass slower vehicles on the highway without driver intervention. The standard safety equipment of the EQE SUV includes active brake assist, active lane-keeping assist, surround-view system and PARKTRONIC.

The MBUX infotainment system features a 12.8-inch OLED multimedia touchscreen portrait display and 12.3-inch driver display. More than 80% of input requests can be made directly on the home screen without having to scroll through submenus or give voice commands, Mercedes officials said. Navigation with electric intelligence plans the fastest and most convenient route, including charging stops, based on factors such as available charge, charging stations along the route and driving style.

The standard Burmester Sound System, including Dolby Atmos, enables Apple Music subscription holders to stream the highest-quality Spatial Audio within MBUX. A variety of soundscapes allow for an individual acoustic setup. “Serene Breeze” is the name of the new, fourth soundscape that will make its debut in the EQE SUV later this year, offering a relaxed and natural sound.

Further standard comfort and convenience highlights include the 64-color ambient lighting and heated front seats.

EQE SUV customers are provided with the convenient use of charging stations from an extensive nationwide network through Mercedes me Charge, which offers a seamless integrated payment function with simple billing. Customers benefit from the Mercedes-Benz USA collaboration with Electrify America that provides an unlimited number of 30-minute DC fast-charging sessions throughout the Electrify America network at no additional cost for the first two years, from account activation, according to Mercedes.

The EQE SUV is powered by batteries from Mercedes’ battery factory in Bibb County.