What do you know about butterflies? Today is the day to learn more

Spring is in the air (along with a bit of winter) and soon something else will fill the air – butterflies. With their graceful movement and astonishing beauty, butterflies are delicate winged creatures that delight the young and old alike.

Today, butterflies are one of the most emblematic insects that hold a special place in human culture. The butterfly is a metaphor for hope, joy and transformation. It is a totem for rebirth, a triumph of the soul and spirit. Butterflies are also often used as a canvas for striking works of art. Still, there is so much more to these jeweled insects than meets the eye.

The Pollinator

Approximately one-third of all plants need pollination to set fruit. Butterflies are major pollinators, making them an important component in supporting the life cycle of plants that help feed humans and other creatures across the globe. Indeed, butterflies, themselves, at all their developmental stages, are part of the food chain and a source of nutrition for bats, birds, frogs, lizards and toads – among other creatures.

Butterflies also serve as a barometer when something is amiss in the ecosystem. An abundant and diverse butterfly population signifies a thriving ecosystem, because of their role as predator and prey.

Sadly, the welfare of butterflies is increasingly threatened by habitat loss, widespread pesticide use, and climate and weather changes. That’s why it’s important for people to learn more about them and how to help them thrive.

Learn About Butterflies

March 14 is National Learn About Butterflies Day, an initiative to encourage everyone to take time to become more knowledgeable about these beautiful, winged insects and their importance to the ecosystem. Looking for some inspiration on how to celebrate? Here are a few ideas:

Start a butterfly garden. Consider planting nectar-producing flowers that have orange, pink, purple, red or yellow blossoms. Pick a sunny location and plant in clusters.

Serve butterfly treats. Fresh fruit is the perfect springtime butterfly snack. Place a bit of fruit out in your garden for butterflies to enjoy.

Learn something you didn't know about butterflies. For example, did you know that there are 165,000 known species of butterflies found on every continent except Antarctica? That some butterfly species lay their eggs only on one type of plant? That butterflies taste with their feet?

Visit a local butterfly house, conservatory or lepidopterarium. These facilities specialize in breeding and displaying butterflies with an emphasis on education.

Alabama Power is doing its part to support butterflies and other pollinators. The company maintains pollinator plots at several of its Preserves public recreation sites. The pollinator plot seed mix includes common milkweed and butterfly milkweed, which support monarch butterflies. The plots also provide a variety of other nectar-rich plant species that benefit monarchs and other pollinators. They include: blackeyed susan, smooth beardtoungue, false sunflower, spiked blazing star, bergamot, Indian blanket, lemon mint and snowy goldenrod. Many of these plants are also great for residential gardens to help draw butterflies and other pollinators.

Alabama Power also is conducting research and managing land under its transmission line rights of way to support pollinators, including butterflies.

RELATED: Alabama Power encouraging healthy habitats through pollinator plots

Learn more about butterflies and their habitats here. Learn more about Alabama Power’s environmental stewardship efforts here.

Information from the Alabama Cooperative Extension System was used in this report.