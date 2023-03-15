6 ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day across Alabama
Get your green on and your eyes smiling with these six St. Patrick’s Day events taking place across Alabama.
- Callaghan’s Irish Social Club in Mobile has been bringing people together to celebrate the traditional Irish community pub feel since 1946. They were even voted best burger in Alabama by USA Today. When you’re done at Callaghan’s, stop over at O’Daly’s for their annual St. Patrick’s Day party.
- Birmingham’s Official St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl is happening Friday, March 17 at 4 pm. Meet at Carrigan’s Public House and spend the night checking out the city’s best venues, specialty drinks and fun with friends.
- The Camp in Huntsville is having a two-night celebration in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. There will be green beer, a specialty menu and more.
- Enterprise is hosting its 30th Annual World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade. What does it entail exactly? One lone marcher traveling down the “Irish Isle.”
- Downtown Gadsden is celebrating with a pub crawl on Saturday, March 18. Wear something green and check out the local businesses taking part.
- Get artistic at Booze & Brushes at Big Brick Market in Brundidge. Paint a festive gnome and sip on something cold.