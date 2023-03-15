Alabama Power volunteers from Plant Barry aid neighbor reeling from tornado’s impact

Robin McConnell said it has been hard getting back on her feet after an EF2 tornado tore through her home and property on Jan. 12.

But she said it was a “godsend” when two members of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) chapter at Plant Barry unexpectedly knocked on her door, offering a helping hand. As it swept through the tiny Mobile County community of Movico, north of the power plant, the tornado snapped and uprooted trees and caused two manufactured homes to roll off their foundations. The massive storm was part of a series of twisters that blew through Alabama that day, destroying homes and businesses and killing seven people.

“When the APSO board was discussing ways to provide relief after the storm, I said, ‘We have people in our own backyard who were affected, so why not help them?’” said Josh Anderson, Barry APSO chapter vice president.

While canvassing the community to offer help, Anderson and Traivis Young, both condition-based maintenance (CBM) specialists at Plant Barry, discovered McConnell. She needed help removing pieces of a large shed that had been torn apart by the tornado, and clearing away the broken and crushed items that had been stored inside it, as well as other debris in her yard.

On March 3, a dozen employees from the plant’s APSO chapter and the Barry Environmental Stewardship Team loaded supplies and tools and headed for the cleanup. Despite high winds and heavy rains that coincidentally swept through the area that day, the volunteers were not deterred, Anderson said.

Volunteers from Alabama Power’s Plant Barry helped a neighbor whose property was damaged by the January tornado. (contributed) Volunteers from Alabama Power’s Plant Barry help clean up the yard of a neighbor whose home and property were damaged in the January tornado. (contributed)

“We worked nonstop for three hours,” Anderson said. “It rained on our volunteers for an hour of that time, but they never broke a stride.”

Anderson started the day with a job safety briefing, reminding the volunteers to “be cautious of the wind, work together, take their time, and be their brother’s and sister’s keeper.”

Then, the volunteers went to work, using power saws and other tools to cut apart the mangled tin and wooden pieces of the shed, and load them into a large roll-off dumpster, donated for the day by Waste Management in Mobile.

They also filled the dumpster with broken limbs, dozens of nails and other debris strewn across McConnell’s yard. The tornado had destroyed the roof of her home and caused tree limbs to come through the walls, knocking out five windows and breaking a door.

McConnell said as a woman on disability, APSO’s help came at a time when she truly needed it.

“I told Josh, I don’t know who sent these employees other than the good Lord above,” said McConnell. “Their help meant the world to me. Without it, I don’t know what I would have done – not having the money to pay anyone – especially when something so tragic happens so fast and unexpectedly.”

Plant Barry Engineer Daniel Taylor, who heads up the facility’s environmental stewardship team, said he was proud to lend a hand to McConnell.

“Most of us who live on the coast have experienced hurricanes and tornadoes, and the worst part is cleaning up the mess afterward,” said Taylor. “Ms. McConnell obviously could not do that intense manual labor. It felt very good to help someone who could not do the work herself.”

Anderson added, “I’m a firm believer in helping other people. I couldn’t imagine what life would be like if a storm came through and tore my place up. But if it did, I would want someone to help me.”

Anderson said the Barry APSO chapter plans to return to the area to help clean up the property of one of McConnell’s neighbors.

“APSO is not just about donating money,” he said. “We can donate our time and sweat, and show people we care.”

To learn more about volunteerism by Alabama Power employees and retirees, visit powerofgood.com and click on Volunteers.