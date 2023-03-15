Birmingham Heart Walk brings out crowds to support heart and stroke research

A brilliant spring Saturday and an important cause made for an impressive turnout at the Birmingham Heart Walk on March 11.

An estimated 5,000 people converged at Railroad Park to take part in the walk, which raises money to support research and prevention related to heart disease.

Employees from Alabama Power and Southern Company were among those who joined teams in a friendly competition among area companies, nonprofits and individuals to support the American Heart Association Birmingham chapter. In all, the event raised more than $631,000, with Alabama Power/Southern Company teams contributing more than $41,000.

“We are so proud and excited by the success of this year’s Heart Walk,” said Lizzi Willicott, AHA Birmingham chapter executive director. “The energy and enthusiasm from the Birmingham community for this year’s event has been amazing, and we are beyond excited to have surpassed our fundraising goal.

“We are grateful to all our walkers and teams, and we especially appreciate Alabama Power and Southern Company’s longstanding and loyal support of the mission of the American Heart Association,” Willicott said.

Alabama Power and Southern Company came in third among fundraising companies this year, with Motion Industries taking the No. 1 spot, followed by UAB Health System. RX Benefits and Encompass Health rounded out the top five. Out of all companies, the Alabama Power/Southern Company combined teams had the most registered walkers: 468.

“The level of support was tremendous,” said Bonnie Parker, technology business partner at Southern Company Services who coordinated this year’s Birmingham Heart Walk campaign for Alabama Power and Southern Company.

“It was wonderful to see everyone who turned out. Employees, their friends and families were all so engaged in supporting the American Heart Association in the mission to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives,” Parker said.

To see how all the area teams and individual fundraisers ranked, click here.

All funds raised from the Birmingham Heart Walk stay in Alabama to fund local research and educational programs. AHA programs raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases and stroke, the No. 1 and No. 4 killers of Alabamians, respectively. To learn more about AHA and its many activities, visit heart.org.